Afterpay data reveals what Kiwis are buying for Christmas this year

Here's the top gifts we've been buying ahead of Christmas - will one of them turn up under your tree this year? Photo / Getty Images

Whether you've online shopped for your Christmas gifts from the comfort of your couch, or bravely hit the malls - Kiwis have been shopping up a storm in 2020.

And after a difficult financial year for many of us, the buy now, pay later method has been a godsend for many, with shoppers buying up presents in lieu of travel this year.

Now new data from Afterpay has revealed the most popular items Kiwis bought using the system ahead of Christmas.

From microfibre pillows to cotton sweats, it appears comfort is front of mind for Kiwi shoppers in 2020.

Think bike shorts for at-home workouts, the perfect lighting for all those Zoom calls, and smelling like Nicki Minaj - here's what we've been buying each other for Christmas this year.

The top 5 gifts Kiwis bought this year

If any of these items are on your shopping list, you might be out of luck - as eager shoppers are already snapping them up. But chances are you could still find them under your tree on Christmas morning.

1. Mecca Cosmetica Cyber Monday bundle

2. Kmart studio selfie light stand

3. Briscoes Galaxy microfibre pillow

4. Country Road NZ verified Australian cotton heritage sweat

5. Smiggle NZ touchable bubbles

Fashion/Beauty

Turns out we learned something about fashion in 2020 - comfort is key, with bike shorts and sweats topping the list of fashion buys this Christmas.

1. Cotton On Hailey bike short

2. Country Road NZ verified Australian cotton heritage sweat

3. Mecca Cosmetica Cyber Monday bundle

4. Kmart studio selfie light stand

5. Nicki Minaj Pink Friday eau de parfum

6. Ariana Moonlight eau de parfum

Homeware

Whether Kiwis were after a better night's sleep or the perfect at-home Christmas dinner setting, homeware is set to be hot this festive season.

1. Briscoes Galaxy 400gsm microfibre pillow

2. Kmart NZ single flute glass

3. Kmart pink placemat

4. Kmart water lily & lotus fragrant jar candle

5. Briscoes Galaxy duvet inner 200gsm

6. Briscoes Hampton & Mason everyday 24 piece Sienna cutlery set

Afterpay data also shows where Kiwis were shopping for their Christmas pressies, with Kmart topping the list of retailers in online search terms for the first week of December.

Popular online stores Boohoo, Shein, and ASOS followed, with sports stores Nike, Rebel, Puma, and Footlocker also making the top 10. Tech retailer EB games was a clear favourite for gifts for all ages.