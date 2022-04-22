The Duchess captures a stunning photo of Prince Louis mid laugh. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Louis is turning four!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child turns four this weekend and in a fitting way to celebrate the special occasion, four new photos have been released of the Prince.

The joyful collection of photos shows Prince Louis playing in the sand, sprinting in front of the camera with a huge smile on his face and another shows him playfully holding a cricket ball.

Released on the Duke and Duchess's official Twitter account, the post was captioned, "4 years old tomorrow!" and in what has become a recent tradition, the pictures were shot by the prince's very own mother, the Duchess.

Taken earlier this month on a beach near the family's country home in Norfolk. the young prince bared a similar resemblance to his brother, Prince George when he was the same age.

Prince Louis' birthday last year coincided with his first day of preschool which made for some adorable pictures of the prince riding his red balance bike in a navy sweater, blue shorts and shouldering a backpack.

Louis, fifth in line to the throne, attends Willcocks Nursery School in London, the same preschool as his big sister Charlotte went to.

Prince Louis through the years, at one, two and three.

His older siblings Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, both go to Thomas's Battersea primary school close by.

Fellow members of the royal family are yet to share any public birthday wishes for the prince.