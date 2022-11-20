Actor Nicola Kāwana: ‘There’s very little evidence of meek and obedient women in my whakapapa.’

"Getting off all social media has been a life changer," says Nicola Kāwana. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Actor Nicola Kāwana shares her thoughts on kai and kōrero, getting off social media, and why gardening is good for her soul.

The best way to get up and get started in the morning is with coffee. The first person awake turns the coffee machine on, which ideally takes 10 minutes to prime itself. But getting to the coffee machine involves a perilous trip down the stairs while Stan, our perpetually hungry cat, weaves his hefty mass around our feet. Once downstairs, Stan herds you toward the cat bowl. Then it's back upstairs for coffee and the morning papers where Charlie, Stan's unlikely rangy twin, is usually still asleep on our bed.

I have always loved how clothes can make you feel. I remember the contents of our childhood dress-up box – a satin all-in-one devil outfit, complete with tail and hoodie with horns, a nun’s habit and frock and an inappropriately short nurse’s uniform. There were also a couple of chiffon nightdress sets with matching slippers, which were very handy when re-enacting Cinderella, which was easy for me, having an evil older sister. I have never stopped dressing up. Every day feels like rummaging around the dress-up box to match my clothes to my mood. I’m a minimalist when it comes to makeup but my skincare regimen is all about maximalism, serums, oils and sunscreen. For hair, this year I discovered Urban Kurl Studio in Avondale, where I have my curls cut individually by Kolio.

Good nutrition is the foundation of my health. It just means eating real food most of the time. I make almost everything I eat from scratch and grow a lot of my own veg. Working with my body in gardens means I don’t need a gym. I squat-weed and lug heavy woolsacks of garden waste. Plus, I’m an active relaxer. I walk and do yoga and Pilates when I can, lift the occasional weight when I remember and pick up Stan, the hefty cat. Oh, and sleep. I’m really good at prioritising sleep.

To keep mentally and emotionally healthy I reckon we need new terminology with this kaupapa. Te Whare Tapa Whā, the four cornerstones of Māori health, is a framework for hauora (health and wellbeing) that makes sense to me. It acknowledges the four pillars of health as being taha wairua (spiritual wellbeing), taha hinengaro (mental and emotional wellbeing), taha tinana (physical wellbeing) and te taha whānau (family health). I interpret these as spirituality or finding purpose and meaning, thoughts and mental processes, physical wellness and family or community, a sense of belonging. As long as all of these aspects are working in balance, then life is fairly smooth. Of course, it’s not always possible, but bumps in the road are part of the path. Getting off all social media has been a life changer, although I’ve replaced it with a daily peruse around houseandgarden.co.uk to inspire my constant homemaking.

The best advice I’ve ever been given about life is by observing nature. Life is a constant cycle and nothing stays the same. Watch trees in a storm and notice how they bend and bow to the wind. If they are too rigid, they break.

The values I live by are: Do no harm and take no s***.

As I get older, I realise "No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it's not the same river and he's not the same man." – Heraclitus. Life is a constant unfolding and evolution.

The people who have had the biggest impact on my life are the wāhine I am descended from on both sides. There was a fair bit of challenging the social norms of the respective eras in which they lived. My great-grandmother, Tupati Te Kaho, took John Garson Phillips to court when he deserted her and their six children. He was ordered to pay maintenance and when he failed, she took him to court again and won. This was 1905! A great-aunt fought alongside the militia in the land wars of the 1860s. There's very little evidence of meek and obedient women in my whakapapa.

When the going gets tough, I tell myself that being human is a full spectrum. At any given time, we are capable of experiencing a multiplicity of joy and sorrow and everything in between. Nature is cyclical. It’s part of the deal of being alive. Everything passes, including us. I also like to remind myself that I can do hard things. I’ve had a lot of practise over the years.

The things that make me happiest are cooking food for people I love because a table of kai and kōrero is the best kind of communion. That old saying, “Never discuss politics or religion in polite company,” is the antithesis of my kind of dinner party. Also, gardening because it is a conversation with whatever task is at hand. It confines me to the present. Add to the list my home, because it holds all of my favourite people, animals and things.

My best life hack is to stay curious. If you think you know it all, you've probably stopped living.

