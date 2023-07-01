Fiesta! Celebrate with a winter Spanish spread

Photo / Babiche Martens

Put all these bite-sized tapas-style dishes together and you have a sumptuous feast ready for a winter dinner party.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Stuffed mini peppers

Makes 20

200g ricotta

2 tsp lemon zest

2 tsp chopped thyme leaves

Salt and pepper

10 mini peppers, halved

10 slices pancetta, halved

Extra thyme leaves, to sprinkle

Oil, to drizzle

Combine the ricotta, zest, thyme, salt and pepper, to taste, in a small bowl.

Fill each half of the pepper with the mixture, then wrap it in a piece of pancetta. Place in the fridge until ready to cook.

Preheat the oven to 180C. Place the peppers on a baking tray, sprinkle with a little extra thyme, drizzle over a little olive oil and bake for 10 minutes.

Serve hot.

Recipe / Angela Casley

Photo / Babiche Martens

Crispy potatoes and chorizo with spicy brava sauce

Serves 6-8

Brava sauce

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 small red onion, chopped finely

2 tsp paprika (not smoked)

400g tin chopped tomatoes

2 Tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp brown sugar (optional)

½ tsp chilli flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Potatoes

800g scrubbed potatoes, cut into 2cm pieces

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 chorizo, sliced

2 Tbsp chopped fresh rosemary leaves

Preheat the oven to 180C.

For the brava sauce, heat the oil in a medium-sized pot. Add the garlic and red onion, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Stir through the paprika, then add the tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar and chilli flakes. Bring to a simmer for 10 minutes until thick and glossy. Season and set aside.

Line an oven tray with baking paper. Add the potatoes and garlic and toss through the oil. Bake for 15 minutes. Then add the chopped chorizo and rosemary and cook for a further 15 minutes or until crisp and golden.

Serve the hot potatoes in bowls, topped with warmed brava sauce.

Recipe / Angela Casley

Photo / Tamara West

Crumbed mussels

Makes 24

24 mussels

2 small chorizo sausages

150g brie

⅓ cup almonds, blanched

1 handful parsley

1 clove garlic

⅓ cup panko breadcrumbs

1 lemon, zest

Olive oil, to drizzle

Lemon wedges, to serve

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Steam the mussels until they open. Remove mussels from shells. Chop each mussel into 3 equal pieces and place back on to a half shell.

Cut the chorizo and brie into similar-sized chunks. Add 2 pieces each of chorizo and cheese to each shell.

Whizz together almonds, parsley and garlic in a small food processor until finely chopped.

Mix with breadcrumbs, the lemon zest and salt and ground black pepper.

Liberally cover mussels with breadcrumb mixture, top with a drizzle olive oil and bake in a hot oven until golden.

Serve with a squeeze of lemon.

Recipe / Warren Elwin

Photo / Babiche Martens

Goat’s cheese balls with mānuka honey

Makes 16

150g goat’s cheese

¼ cup cornflour

2 eggs, lightly beaten

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

Grapeseed oil, or sunflower oil, to fry

Runny mānuka honey, to drizzle

Divide the goat’s cheese and roll into walnut-size balls. Continue until all the cheese has gone. Place on to plastic wrap and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Place the cornflour, egg and breadcrumbs into separate bowls. Roll the balls in flour, dip in egg then roll in breadcrumbs to completely cover. Place into the freezer until ready to cook.

Heat 4cm of oil in a medium-sized pot. Drop a crumb into the oil to test if it is hot enough for your goat’s cheese balls. If it turns brown in 20 seconds you are ready to go.

Fry the balls a few at a time, for 1 minute or until golden. Remove carefully with a slotted spoon on to a paper towel to drain.

Serve on a platter with a generous drizzle of honey.

Recipe / Angela Casley

Photo / Tamara West

Tomato toasts

Makes 12-14

Extra virgin olive oil, to brush

1 baguette

1 clove garlic

1 large tomato, firm

Salt and pepper

Serrano or prosciutto ham, basil leaves, to serve

Brush slices of baguette with extra virgin olive oil and bake in a hot oven until lightly coloured.

Rub toasts with a cut garlic clove.

Slice a large, firm tomato in half and grate the flesh from it (discard the skin). Spoon tomato on toasts.

Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and pepper and top with a small slice of ham and a basil leaf.

Recipe / Warren Elwin



