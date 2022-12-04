Voyager 2022 media awards
Lifestyle

The healthy hacks that could change your life: TV doctor Michael Mosley

By Nicky Pellegrino
11 mins to read
Go on - take a nap. It's good for you. Photo / Adrian Swancar, Unsplash

TV doctor Michael Mosley has come up with a list of 30 things that could transform your life — and some of them may surprise you. By Nicky Pellegrino.

Everyone wants to be healthy. The

