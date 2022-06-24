Mum of 34 kids shares her daily routine. Video / tusa

A young mother of 34 children has revealed her mind-blowing daily routine.

Tusayiwe Mkhondya, a 23-year-old woman from Malawi, has taken to TikTok to reveal her exhausting daily routine.

The Mirror reported Mkhondya became a homeless single mother when she was only 18.

Shortly after, she opened the organisation You Are Not Alone (Yana) for orphans, street kids and teen mothers.

Yana currently houses 34 children between the ages of five months to 16 years old, but Mkhondya explained not every child had been "abandoned".

"All the kids are not abandoned. Some are orphans, some have only one parent, some have both parents but they have been abandoned by those parents.

"I provide education, empowerment and skills."

Mkhondya revealed in the now-viral video, that her day starts at 4am when she begins to prepare food for the children – their meals include sandwiches, hot dinners and a juice box.

"I am the only one who cooks for the under-5 children and every child has his/her own morning chores."

In another video she explained that while all the children go to bed at 7pm, she isn't off the hook as her night shift begins and she has to feed the babies when they wake up.

"I have to feed them and also change their diapers and I also have to prepare for work and the next day." but she reassured concerned fans all is well by captioning the post, "I have time for myself and I do rest! I have support as well!"

With more than 690,000 followers, many viewers have flocked to the comment section of her videos to express their admiration for the young woman.

One said: "You're a blessing on this earth and you are a sweet Mom. Thank you for everything you do."

Another said: "You are the best human."

And one follower said: "If superwoman's [sic] exist she's the one."