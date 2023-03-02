$15 Fakeaway Friday: Vanya Insull’s homemade fried chicken

VJ cooks homemade fried chicken. Video / NZ Herald

In 2023 it seems almost impossible to save money, buy good food and treat yourself all at the same time. Enter Fakeaway Fridays, the Herald’s new series where we create fake takeaway (fakeaway) meals that not only are delicious and nutritious but also come in under $15 and serve 2-4 people.

So instead of dropping $50 for a takeaway meal this Friday night, why not try a Fakeaway! It’s easier than you may think with our simple tips and tricks and partially-made products already hiding on your supermarket shelves.

Nothing quite screams “weekend” like the remote in one hand and a crispy piece of chicken in the other. Vanya Insull, better known by her Instagram handle @vj_cooks, brings the takeout to the night-in, cooking up some Friday-worthy chicken and delivering the recipe to our doorstep.

With ingredients that you’ll find in any moderately-stocked pantry and a range of spices that has the Colonel side-eyeing us from the grave, there’s no excuse for a car trip to grab your bucket of chicken this Friday.

Just as tasty as a takeaway without the delivery fee, this homemade fried chicken is *chef’s kiss*.

Vanya Insull brings homemade crispy chicken to the dinner tables. Photo / supplied

Homemade Fried Chicken

Ingredients:

500g boneless chicken breast or thighs - $8-$10

1 litre oil, for frying - $4

Marinade:

½ cup milk - 25c

2 tsp white vinegar - 5c

½ tsp salt

½ tsp white pepper

Coating Mixture:

1 cup plain flour - 20c

2 Tbsp cornflour - 12c

2 tsp paprika - 10c

1 tsp garlic powder - 10c

1 tsp dried mixed herbs - 10c

1 tsp salt

½ tsp white pepper

Price: $14.92

Coming in under $15, you don't need to pay a delivery fee for restaurant-worthy crispy chicken. Photo / supplied

In a shallow container, mix together all of the ingredients for the marinade. Using tongs, place the chicken in the container, turning to coat. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Pour all of the oil into a large cast iron dish or saucepan and heat over a high heat. In a large bowl, mix together the ingredients for the coating mixture. Remove the chicken from the fridge. Using clean tongs, pick up a piece of chicken and allow the excess marinade to drip back into the container. Place the chicken piece into the coating mixture and turn to cover completely. Once the oil is hot, carefully place 2-3 pieces of coated chicken into the pot allowing room for each piece to cook properly. Fry for 8-10 minutes until golden brown and cooked all the way through. Remove from the pan and place on a wire rack. Repeat until all the chicken has been cooked. Serve with sides of your choice or in burgers.

Notes:

• If using chicken breast then slice into smaller pieces before frying.

• You may need to turn down the temperature of the oil in between batches.







