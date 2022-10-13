Light, refreshing, delicious. Photo / NZME

In 2022 it seems almost impossible to save money, buy good food and treat yourself all at the same time. Enter Fakeaway Fridays, the Herald's new series where we create fake takeaway (fakeaway) meals that not only are delicious and nutritious but also come in under $15 and serve 2-4 people.

So instead of dropping $50 for a takeaway meal this Friday night, why not try a Fakeaway! It's easier than you may think with our simple tips and tricks and partially-made products already hiding on your supermarket shelves.

When people usually mention "a creamy pasta" it conjures up the image of heavy sauce loaded with cream that renders it impossible to lift your body off the couch.

For that, you can thank the jars of congealed cream sold as pasta sauce on supermarket shelves. I shudder to think what they even put inside those jars to ensure the sauce doesn't grow legs and head for the fire escape.



The thing that typifies most Italian cooking is simplicity. Some of the best recipes require only a few ingredients and can be whipped up in no time. And some of the best creamy pasta dishes don't even contain the heaviness of cream.

One of my favourites, and one I regularly make for my picky toddler, is pasta al limone - a simple dish that literally requires four ingredients.

It's light, delicious - and comes with the added bonus of not weighing you down on a sweltering summer day.

Pasta al Limone

Ingredients*

Serves 2

Pack of linguine/fettucine or spaghetti - $3

Butter (about a fifth of a 500g block) - $1

Parmigiano Reggiano (half a cup) - $6

1 Lemon - $1

Salt

Pepper

*Please note: The measurements can be tweaked to taste. They're more of a guideline than an actual rule.

Total: About $11

Method:

To start, there are a few important tips you need to be aware of from the outset. Firstly, don't even think about draining away your pasta water. That starchy, salty goodness will ultimately become the base of this deceptively creamy sauce.

Secondly, if you see grated parmesan cheese, immediately pull out your crucifix and vanquish that interloper back to the hell from whence it came. Grated parmesan cheese contains a special ingredient 460, which functions as an "anti-caking agent". This will end up clumping in your pan, making your sauce look like a colourless remake of the 1980s classic The Blob.

When emulsifying a pasta sauce, do not use pre-grated parmesan. Photo / Getty Images

Now that we have the formalities out of the way, you can get to actually cooking.

So here are the simple steps:

1. Bring a small pot of generously salted water to the boil.

2. While the water is heating, grate the Parmigiano (if Parmigiano Reggiano is too expensive, you can also go for a local alternative - just not grated).

3. Grate the skin of the lemon to gather lemon zest. The trick here is strong deliberate strokes. You don't want to get the white bits of the lemon skin mixed into the zest.

4. Cut the lemon in half and squeeze out the juice of half a lemon.

5. Place about two-thirds of the pasta from the packet into the water.

6. Warm a large saucepan on very low heat. When the pan is warm (not hot) turn off the heat. Now add the butter and the lemon zest.

7. When the pasta is almost ready, turn off the heat under the pot and use a pair of tongs or pincers to move the spaghetti from the pot to the pan. Add about a ladle of pasta water to the pan, and then add the lemon juice (be careful with the lemon juice - don't add too much or it might become overpowering). Toss it quickly, twisting with the pincers - and now let the magic happen. What you'll start to notice is the butter and the water coming together to form a rich creamy sauce with a yellow hue. This is called emulsification. Let emulsification become your friend.

8. As you toss and twist the pasta, slowly add the grated parmesan, allowing it to become part of the sauce and coat the pasta.

9. Keep tossing, twisting and adding parmesan until the pasta is fully coated in the sauce.

10. Transfer the past to a pair of plates. Grate some more parmesan over the top along with some cracked black pepper.

11. Serve immediately.