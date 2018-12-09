

Swimming Northland will host its first open-water event in seven years at Kai Iwi Lakes on December 15.

Event director Ross Gillespie said it had been a while since the last event because of difficulties in finding a suitable date in the current crowded swimming calendar.

"As well as offering a beautiful and unique venue, another benefit of holding it at Kai Iwi is that the whole course is visible to onlookers from the shore with one part of the course running only a few metres from the shore," he said.

Gillespie expected good numbers at the event, with some top open water swimmers attending, including Philip Ryan, who has represented New Zealand and Seb Prescott, a promising competitor.

All course information was available on the Swimming Northland Facebook page and website.



Programme of events for the day:

Registration opens: 10am

Event 1: 12 years and under 250m 11am

Event 2: 13 years and over males 2.5km championship 11.30am

Event 3: 13 years and over females 2.5km championship 11.35am

Event 4: 13 years and over open 2.5km 11.40am

Event 5: 12 years and under 100m 12.45pm

Event 6: 12 years and under male 1.25km 1pm

Event 7: 12 years and under female 1.25km 1.05pm

Event 8: 13 years and over male 5 & 10km 1.35pm

Event 9: 13 years and over female 5 & 10km 1.40pm

Event 10: 13 years and over open 5, 7.5 and 10km 1.45pm

Event 11: 12 years and under mixed 4 x 100m relay 4pm

Event 12: 13 years and over mixed 4 x 250m relay 4.20pm