A Community Pop Up Op-Shop in Te Puna has raised $5000 in five weeks after opening temporarily post lockdown to take the pressure off the district's op shops and divert waste from landfill.

Te Puna sisters Bec Harrison and Melissa Knox felt that local op shops were about to face tough times with the influx of goods, lack of storage space and volunteers.

After finding themselves out of work, the pair, who worked in education and hospitality, decided to do something for their local community. They reached out with the idea and found another 10 locals who also wanted to give back.

They approached the owners of a building that was unoccupied in the Te Puna commercial area, who generously allowed them to use the premise for "a month or two".

Advertisement

Bec says the response they have had to the Te Puna Community Pop Up Op-Shop has been overwhelming. A Zero Waste Educator, Bec was keen to keep stuff out of the landfill and felt the community needed somewhere for locals to reconnect after lockdown.

The shop has been open for over a month from Wednesday to Saturday from 10am-2pm with proceeds going to local charities. It's a gold coin for drop-offs and prices for goods are very low.

"We asked our volunteers and customers via Facebook and in-person where they would like to see the proceeds go. So far donations of more than $500 have gone to Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services Trust, SPCA, Kai Aroha, and this week to Waipuna Hospice."

Melissa Knox visited the SPCA this week and donated $500.

Op shop volunteers Barb Duncalf, who works at the Te Puna School office, and retired teacher Wendy Riordan visited Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services Trust to give the donation to Tommy Wilson to help support the homeless.

Bec says it's been a busy time with lots of good quality goods being dropped off everyday and that local support has been amazing.

"To stand back and see five to 10 people mulling around in the shop finding treasures, having chats and reconnecting is so great to see.

"A lot of people in our community are really struggling. We tell them to fill up a bag and send them off."

The shop has become a community hub and this week opened Monday to Saturday from 10am-2pm since volunteer numbers have grown.

Advertisement

"Regulars are popping in every day with many stories shared and bargains to be had. It's quite buzzy there now."

The sisters would love to stay longer and can see even more opportunities such as establishing a Resource Recovery Centre.

They have applied to Western Bay of Plenty District Council's Community Resilience Fund for a grant to cover overheads such as rent and power, if they are able to stay in their premise, or if someone can help by providing a building.