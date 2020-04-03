After week one of lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, most people in Katikati and surrounds are being sensible and complying with the conditions set down by the Government, Katikati Police Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh said.

"We have spoken with the odd person who has pushed the boundaries when it comes to leaving the house for allowed activity.

"Remember you can only leave the house for essential travel or exercise."

Family harm incidents have not yet spiked due to the lockdown, but as time goes by this could change as people lose a bit of patience with each other, Hindmarsh said.

Advertisement

"Here's hoping that people can keep on finding ways to amuse themselves despite being a little more confined than they are used to," he said.

With the expectation there will be a hike in domestic violence and stress levels particularly as New Zealand moves through this lockdown period, a free counselling line has been set up and available to Bay of Plenty, Waikato and King Country.

There are 20 counsellors available to provide phone support. All are registered, vetted, many ACC accredited, very professional and all with a lot of experience. There is a mixture of female, male, Maori and European.

They can also work with all age levels, so if younger ones need to talk they can. It is a joint effort with Male Support Services Waikato and the counsellors who are working at a reduced rate.

To access this free service call 0800 677 289 and option 0.

Sergeant Hindmarsh said one of the positives during the lockdown is that crime in Katikati has fallen, especially thefts and burglaries.

St Peter's Anglican Church Reverend Brendan Gibbs said he felt the Katikati community was doing okay and it was great to see families out and about, especially people on bikes.



"However there are still people breaking the rules.

"Some examples - two people from the same families going shopping together - Countdown security stops some, but the Four Square has had issues."

Advertisement

Also people have been visiting their friends which again breaks the rules - and not keeping their 2 metre distance, he said.

Gibbs said he had been dealing with a few issues of people living alone - having anxiety issues and worrying about shopping, doctors visits etc - but not asking for help.

"Luckily as a church, we have people willing to help - plus the community response group, like Red Cross. However we can't help if people don't ask.

"They can contact me on 021 214 9160."

The Katikati Christian Foodbank is in urgent need of donations and supplies as the need for food parcels is ongoing and is likely to increase dramatically with Covid-19.

The Katikati community and Countdown supermarket rallied last week with donations and food supplies to enable the Foodbank to continue to help those in need.

The Foodbank team said a special thanks to the management of Katikati Countdown who have done their best to help in these difficult circumstances by supplying and donating food.

Katikati Police continue to operate and carry out patrols and checking businesses are operating within government guidelines.

The Katikati Police Station public counter is closed but people can still ring the station and their call will be answered and the call directed appropriately.

If there is a crime or suspicious activity in progress call 111. Any other crimes can be reported by calling the Police 105 number or visiting the NZ Police web site.

Hindmarsh said the less direct contact they have the better it is all around for everybody.

"Keep calm and safe people. Look after each other."