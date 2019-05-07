Former All Black, Hurricane, Highlander and superdad Paul Steinmetz thought he was putting together just one girls U7 rippa rugby team when he put the word out at the end of last season.

With his daughter having played in a boys' team for the last few years, Paul thought it would be good to follow up on the Black Ferns success and growing popularity by starting a girls' team in Paraparaumu.

However his idea turned out to be rather popular, with one team turning into three girls teams.

The U6 Honeybadgers.

"There were so many girls interested in playing U7's that two teams needed to be formed in that age group," said Karen Pulepule whose daughter is in the team.

"Paul is coaching both U7 teams together during the week however they split into two teams for their games on Saturdays.

"The other team is being led on a Saturday by parent Douglas Nel."

"The girls are actually easier to coach at this age," Paul said.

"I've coached at all levels from age grade to professionals, it's quite nice to come back down and do the new entrants."

The teams are called the Honeybadgers and the Honeybees and will be kitted out with pink socks, playing against the boys teams in competition.

Calling on his contacts Paul organised a visit from Black Ferns Ayesha Leti-Liga, Marcelle Parkes and Monica Tagoai at the girls preseason training run last week.

"The Black Ferns were fabulous with our young athletes, playing games with them and they even had time for a Q&A session," Karen said.

"This was a fantastic opportunity for our young girls to meet some positive role models in an often male dominated sport."

"The best thing about having the Black Ferns come to visit was that they joined in with training and were a lot of fun," player Kyra Pulepule said.

"They cheered us on during our games and gave us high fives.

"They really encouraged us and told us that girls can do anything we set their minds to."

Teaching basic skills and techniques, Paul believes the juggling act will start in the next few years as tackle rugby becomes another option for the girls to consider.

"It can get more serious in a few years time, so right now it's just about enjoyment and having fun," Paul said.