Jane Bell outside the storage container that was broken into. Photo / Grace Odlum

When Jane Bell found out someone had broken into Zero Waste Ōtaki and made off with some of their essential tools she was absolutely devastated.

Bell, who is Zero Waste Ōtaki’s site co-ordinator, said thieves used bolt cutters and angle grinders to break into one of their storage containers and stole all their battery-powered tools, lots of their hand tools, some of their gloves, and a potentially irreplaceable weighing monitor.

Their monitor, which Bell said she didn’t think you could buy anymore, was used to register the weight of wood on their weighbridge so they could tell how much timber they were selling and therefore diverting from the landfill.

Bell said they need to be able to see how much timber they’re diverting so they can report that information to Kāpiti Coast District Council, which they are obligated to do.

“We would really like our weighing machine back. It’s no use to anyone else.”

Many of Zero Waste Ōtaki's hand tools were stolen, and now they're missing the essentials. Photo / Grace Odlum

The theft, which occurred on Monday or Tuesday night, means Zero Waste Ōtaki will have to spend around $4000 replacing all the tools, including some pretty expensive ones, as they don’t have insurance.

“What they might get $100 for will cost us $1000 to replace.”

Bell said there have been several failed attempts at breaking into the storage containers, but the thieves came prepared this time.

She thought they must have come on foot as they didn’t steal any of their bigger tools – only ones they could easily carry.

Bell said all the volunteers were devastated and couldn’t understand why someone would do this to a local organisation.

“It’s just a slap in the face. Why do people do that to their own community?”

Thieves took all of Zero Waste Ōtaki's battery-powered tools. Photo / Grace Odlum

Zero Waste Ōtaki, in Riverbank Rd, has been open to the public for about three years and accepts timber from mostly domestic sources, such as people who are tearing down their fences.

Once they have the timber people can come and purchase it relatively inexpensively.

“Our aim is to divert as much as we can from the landfill.”

Bell said their goal isn’t to make money, with the money they do make being put back into other community initiatives, or put aside for emergencies, such as this theft.

Some of the Ōtaki initiatives they donate to are the non-profit regenerative garden Crooked Vege, the Black Sheep Animal Sanctuary, and some locals who build tiny homes for the homeless.

“[Zero Waste Ōtaki] is an awesome initiative and the volunteers are fabulous.”