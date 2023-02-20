Georgia Mackfall at Paraparaumu Beach. Photo/ Grace Odlum

Kāpiti’s women took to the sea for a fishing competition to raise money for the Kāpiti Women’s Centre.

The Texturite Reel Women’s Kāpiti Classic, held earlier this month, brought together 100 women from all over the district, all with a shared love for fishing.

It was planned by a small committee of seven locals including Georgia Mackfall whose parents own Texturite.

The competition, which has been run annually for a number of years, has just completed its second year as a charity event.

This year Mackfall chose to donate the raised money to the Kāpiti Women’s Centre, a charity she is particularly passionate about.

“I always pick charities that mean something to me.”

This year they raised more than $15,000, and Mackfall said, “No one has ever raised that much money for them.”

Last year’s competition was cancelled due to Covid, but in the 2021 competition they donated around $5000 to the Breast Cancer Society.

Mackfall said she was thrilled to have tripled the amount they raised.

The women’s fishing competition was held at the Kāpiti Boating Club, and judged seven different species of fish based on two different categories.

Fish from the competition.

The first category was the largest weigh-in, and the second was the closest fish to the average of all the caught fish in that species.

It cost $50 for boating club social members to enter, and $80 for non-members – but it did come with a social membership worth $30.

Around 70 local sponsors gifted items to be given away as prizes and raffles, and $1 from every drink purchased went to charity.

They also served a number of different food items in the boating club’s restaurant, including the charity burger of which all profits went to charity too.

Even the Kāpiti Coast District Council got behind it, giving a grant to the cause and supplying petrol vouchers for the raffle.

Mackfall, who is a member of the boating club, said she wants to raise awareness of the club, and said it is a “hidden gem”.

She said planning for the event took over her life – it started in October and the group got together at least once a week since then.

“We ended up meeting around three times a week.”

Mackfall said it was popular among women of all ages, and recalled seeing girls as young as 13 at the event.

While a total of 100 women competed in the competition, Mackfall said they have the capacity for 150.

“Next year it will be even bigger and better.”

If your business would be interested in sponsoring next year’s Texturite Reel Women’s Kāpiti Classic, you can get in touch with Georgia via her email at georgia@texturite.co.nz or her mobile on 027 341 3454.