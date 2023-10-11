Rae Bolton is organised a breast cancer charity event. Photo / David Haxton

Ever since her best friend passed away from breast cancer four years ago, the Pink Ribbon Walk in Wellington has been really important to Rae Bolton.

But after hearing of the event’s cancellation this year, she wanted to find another way to raise money for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ and honour her friend’s memory.

That’s when she decided to start her own charity walk – Walk 4 Women.

“This year sadly they cancelled [the Pink Ribbon walk in Wellington], so I decided one evening that we were going to run one here in Kāpiti instead.”

The walk is scheduled for October 29 and involves walking from Paraparaumu Beach to the Waterfront restaurant in Raumati Beach.

It costs $35 to enter for adults, but that includes a complimentary drink and five canapés from the Waterfront, and $10 for children, with $5 from every ticket going to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Additionally, Bolton has set up a Take Action link so participants can gather extra donations.

Local businesses and groups are really getting on board, Bolton said.

Along with the Waterfront, who are hosting the walkers after the event, Harrisons’ Carpet and Flooring have also donated some spot prizes, Babe the Label is donating 10 per cent of their sales to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, and the Waikanae-based Black Eyed Susie duo will be opening the event with a performance in Maclean Park.

You can purchase a ticket by messaging Bolton on Facebook at rae.bolton.2023 or emailing her at raeraeboldini@hotmail.com.

And if you want to donate, or raise sponsorships, you can do so here.