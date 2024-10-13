Advertisement
Waikanae family stars in film Stranded Pearl after chance encounter in Rarotonga

Grace Odlum
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Kapiti News·
2 mins to read
Some of the Cundy family members who were in the film: Greg (left), Sue, Ayla, Kevin, Ginny King, and Noah Cundy. Photo / Grace Odlum

When the Cundy family went on holiday to Rarotonga five years ago, they had no idea they would end up featuring in a film.

It was when the family, who are from Waikanae, saw Rawiri Paratene, star of Whale Rider, at Club Raro Resort, and Noah Cundy, who was 12 at the time, tracked him and the rest of the film crew down and became a clapper — the person yelling “cut” and “action”.

Noah spent time hanging around the film crew, who were filming Stranded Pearl, and Noah’s father, Kevin, offered the family up as extras if they were needed.

They would quickly find out they were needed because the crew didn’t have many other extras for the movie and the resort wasn’t busy, so they asked the family if they were keen to get involved.

After signing waivers, the whole family got to star in the film, with some having bigger parts than others.

The Cundy whānau at Shoreline Cinema, Waikanae.
Kevin starred as a security man in the film and the rest of the family were background extras, although they all agreed Noah’s grandmother, Sue, was the star.

“I was a featured extra ... and Mum had more time on the camera than me,” said Kevin.

Kevin said it was a great opportunity to teach his children there was no limit to their potential — and the message got through.

Noah has since been an extra in another film, Savage, and has been involved in other projects too.

“We can all be actors if we want to,” said Kevin.

But for other members of the family, starring in the film was only a bit of fun.

“It was just a bit of a laugh really,” said Ginny King, whose last name was spelt Kina in the film’s credits, much to the delight of the rest of the family.

When Stranded Pearl was released the family booked out Shoreline Cinema in Waikanae to stage their own premiere so they could all watch it for the first time.

Though they were all quite pleased with the results, Sue had only one thing she wished they could have changed.

“We were disappointed there was no flyer.”

