Some of the Cundy family members who were in the film: Greg (left), Sue, Ayla, Kevin, Ginny King, and Noah Cundy. Photo / Grace Odlum

When the Cundy family went on holiday to Rarotonga five years ago, they had no idea they would end up featuring in a film.

It was when the family, who are from Waikanae, saw Rawiri Paratene, star of Whale Rider, at Club Raro Resort, and Noah Cundy, who was 12 at the time, tracked him and the rest of the film crew down and became a clapper — the person yelling “cut” and “action”.

Noah spent time hanging around the film crew, who were filming Stranded Pearl, and Noah’s father, Kevin, offered the family up as extras if they were needed.

They would quickly find out they were needed because the crew didn’t have many other extras for the movie and the resort wasn’t busy, so they asked the family if they were keen to get involved.

After signing waivers, the whole family got to star in the film, with some having bigger parts than others.