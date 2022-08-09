Nick Crosby with partner Renee Hunter and 5-month-old Ellie-Grace. Photo / David Haxton

A couple's enjoyable first time out since the birth of their daughter turned to horror after a sickening late-night attack in Wellington.

Nick Crosby and Renee Hunter were having a night out in the capital with his brother and sister-in-law who were down for a surprise visit from Whangarei.

It had been a fun and relaxing night for the couple whose 5-month-old Ellie-Grace was tucked up in bed and being looked after by her nana.

But everything changed as the couple went to get a taxi home in the early hours of Sunday July 31 in Dixon St.

Crosby was allegedly attacked by two men which left him clinging to life by the barest of threads.

"It came out of nowhere," he recalled.

The sound of his head hitting the concrete was a sound Hunter "will never forget".

"It was awful."

He suffered repeated seizures on the road, in the pouring rain, while police, Wellington Free Ambulance officers and his partner did everything they could to keep him alive.

Nick Crosby on life support in hospital. Photo / Supplied

He was resuscitated twice, put in an induced coma to reduce swelling on his brain, and spent three days in intensive care before being discharged from Wellington Hospital less than a week after the alleged attack.

Happy to be home in Waikanae with whanau, Crosby's road to recovery will be a long and hard journey, but he's determined to do everything he can to get back on track.

He's experiencing regular shakes, especially when he tires, but medication is working to lessen the effects.

His speech and body movements have slowed too which is a far cry from his normal talkative and active self.

"I'll slowly get back to normal but it will take a while."

"They [doctors] can't believe he is where he is now," Hunter added.

Nick Crosby suffered a lot of head damage. Photo / Supplied

"He is doing really well."

And it will be a while before he can return to Coast2Coast Property Services which he owns and earns a living from.

He said ACC had given him a goal of "slowly looking at getting back to work by October 18".

The situation has put financial pressure on the family but they're thankful to people who have donated money, nearly $8000, to a Givealittle page First-ever-night-out-in-wellington-together that was set up to help them.

"With people being so kind and helpful, it relieves those tears and frustrations for us," he said.

"It's just the anger we're trying not to hold on to," Hunter said.

"Whenever I think about what happened too much I feel angry."

But people's kindness is helping overshadow the grim memories.

"There's been awesome love and support from family, friends, and the community," Crosby said.

"It has been quite overwhelming.

"We would like to thank everyone."

Two men have appeared in Wellington District Court charged with intentionally causing grievous bodily harm.

Neither of the pair, both in their early 20s, from Porirua, entered a plea when they appeared in court.

They were granted bail, under conditions, and are to reappear in court on Thursday, August 18.