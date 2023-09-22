Waikanae and Kapakapanui schools played some intense football in their annual competition.

Inter-school rivalry is alive and well between Waikanae and Kapakapanui primary schools.

This was on show during the annual football event run by On The Ball.

Co-organiser Brett Waite said the competition between the children was “outstanding and full of hardy fun”.

“The field is line marked, corner flags, nets and a referee; we have the trophies on show and a scoreboard for all to see.

“We play three games during the day starting off with the girls Year 5-8 who showed skill, perseverance and laughter during their hard-fought game.

“The Year 5-6 boys played next. With some keen footballers and some new players to the game in this group, we ensure a lot of encouragement goes into getting the keen players to help and inspire the others in this age group, and it was seen with some amazing moments not only with stunning goals but lots of care and respect shown through the game.

“Finally, the Year 7-8 play and this is always a hard-fought game with Kapakapanui holding the trophy for the last five years.”

Waikanae had been desperate to get the trophy and had been practising for the past two terms, he said.

“Despite Kapakapanui having some great chances, Waikanae managed to get the important goals and claim the trophy.

“One Year 8 Waikanae player said, ‘I’ve been playing for four years in this event and I have finally got to hold the trophy’.”

Aron Bailey, the other organiser of the event, said, “We started this event to bring the school communities closer and to help use football to teach life skills like leadership, dedication, commitment, encouragement, as well as many other important life tools football can offer and, thanks to the support of both schools, teachers and parents, we get to offer a great event.

“This year Waikanae school took out all three games and get to fill their trophy cabinet.

“A big thank you to everyone involved.”



