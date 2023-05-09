James Davis, right, with his mother Sally Davis, and architectural designer Gary Phillips. Photo / David Haxton

9 May, 2023 03:26 AM 3 mins to read

James Davis, right, with his mother Sally Davis, and architectural designer Gary Phillips. Photo / David Haxton

One thing was certain when James Davis decided to build his own house - it had to be different from the norm.

Various ideas were mulled over but a lot of inspiration came from his Uncle Mark Ayre’s octagonal house in Wānaka where he spent many school holidays.

He loved his uncle’s house and wondered if he could create something similar but with a modern twist.

James, who owns Kāpiti Signs, decided to create a two-storey roundhouse on a new Waikanae hillside subdivision in Wilson Way.

The house would be super strong, like a castle turret, but its creation would demand a lot of technical expertise both in terms of design and construction.

He discussed the vision with his friend and engineer Hayden Milburn, from Spencer Holmes, who said it was achievable but would cost a lot.

With his mother Sally Davis helping him financially, James took the plunge and enlisted architectural designer Gary Phillips, from Novare Architecture, to design the house.

The finished house. Photo / Jorden Young

He chose the right person, because Phillips designed hexagon-type houses years ago.

The house would be 12-sided but the final western red cedar cladding would make it appear round from a distance.

Duane Cameron, from Cameron Builders, and his team, strapped on their toolbelts and got to work.

The first major task was creating a perfectly round concrete base, before installing the various framing, which was prefabricated off-site.

One of the early highlights was the installation of a bespoke metal spiral staircase, which was created by Arvid O’Sullivan, from Fusion Engineering, and had to be craned in.

An early prediction of a 33-week build was soon discarded especially as the Covid-19 pandemic caused delays and a supply chain shortage which forced a sharp increase in costs sending the project over budget.

James project-managed the build, with his enthusiasm rubbing off on everyone involved with the project including the various tradies.

Inside the stunning roundhouse, which includes a bespoke stairwell. Photo / Jorden Young

There were various challenges along the way, such as waterproofing the roof, but overall it was a smooth process.

With Sally’s eye for interior design, and the use of orthogonal furniture, James’ dream home was achieved and he moved into it in late May 2022.

And what a liveable masterpiece it is comprising two bedrooms, two lounges, a kitchen, two bathrooms, and much more.

Building the roundhouse encompasses everything we love about Kāpiti. Sally Davis

Some of the many touches I liked included the amazing staircase, porcelain-coated synthetic wooden flooring and the honeycomb-coloured plywood negative groove ceiling panels.

The house has extensive use of glass which ensures the extraordinary views are embraced.

The final jewel in the crown is James’ landscaping skill.

The decking, retaining walls, fencing, use of boulders as well as sub-tropical plantings are spectacular.

James, his mum Sally and all the others who have helped them have created a super-groovy home.

But what is it like to live in?

“It’s fantastic,” James said.

“Everything works.”

Sit back and enjoy the views. Photo / Jorden Young

Gary added, “It has finished up better than I imagined.

“It’s interesting, it’s different, and I think it’s enhanced by James’ landscaping.”

And Sally couldn’t be more proud of her son.

“Building the roundhouse encompasses everything we love about Kāpiti.”

James’ house project has appeared on Grand Designs NZ and enchanted host Tom Webster, too.

“Conceptually I had my doubts, particularly about the practicalities of building a house in the round. But this home has surprised me on so many levels. And by using its circular form, and being open in the right places, it provides a multitude of volumes and vistas. It’s brilliant. James has created a unique, delightful and perfect house for this stunning location.”

- This story appears in the Celebrating Kāpiti magazine autumn/winter 2023 edition.







