Celebrating Trade Aid's 50th anniversary.

Trade Aid Kāpiti has marked the national body’s 50 years of trading fair.

The local team had a get-together on Sunday night to mark the 50th anniversary with special guest Geoff White, who is the chief executive of Trade Aid, coming up from Christchurch.

Trade Aid Kāpiti has had a shop in Coastlands in recent years, but the overall Trade Aid social enterprise has celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The social enterprise works with small food and craft producers around the world, and supports and educates Kiwi consumers to join with them in creating a world where trade is fair for all.

It was founded by Christchurch couple Vi and Richard Cottrell who were living in Northern India working with organisations helping the 100,000 displaced Tibetan refugees after the Chinese takeover, a Trade Aid backgrounder said.

“These peoples were living in settlements in areas like Northern India where there was little arable land available for agriculture.

Trade Aid chief executive Geoff White and Trade Aid Kāpiti Trust chairwoman Catherine Brabham cut a cake.

“How these settlements were going to become economically viable was a huge concern.

“Passed-down generational skills became important as artisans banded together to produce beautiful hand-crafted products and become self-reliant in the process.

“Upon returning to New Zealand in 1972, Vi and Richard wanted to find a way to continue to help those they had worked with overseas.

“They gathered their friends, cleared out their garage in preparation for artisan handcrafts from around the world, and started Trade Aid as a social enterprise, before anyone knew what a social enterprise was and well before the term fair trade had even been coined.

“They formed Trade Aid in 1973 as a non-for-profit with the mission to encourage trade between New Zealand and all underdeveloped countries.

“Buying fair trade helps people to live and work in dignity.

“We will continue to champion ethical and sustainable trading practices, and to make a positive impact on the world that will benefit both producers and consumers for years to come.”

Local branch

Trade Aid Kāpiti was launched in 2015 with a celebration led by White and other staff from the head office in Christchurch; local organisations and churches were represented at the opening.

The first shop manager, Stacey Burrell, was appointed by the Christchurch office; she had been assistant shop manager in New Plymouth so had a good understanding of what was needed.

The branch has been fortunate to have three shop managers who have brought different skills and experience.

Current shop manager Vicki Black has even been to visit some their producers in India and Sri Lanka and seen firsthand the positive impact of fair trade.

Marg Lees has been involved with the branch from the beginning, as a trustee.

“Back then, I had recently arrived from Christchurch and was familiar with Trade Aid.

“I’d been involved in other trusts and organisations focused on social justice particularly empowering women.

“So when I saw the ad, in the paper, for trustees to support the shop, I thought ‘This could be for me’, later I became chair.”

Each shop has a trust that supports the shop and ensures that all runs smoothly — budget and sales, HR, education.

“When the trust started in Kāpiti it was a bit like the blind leading the blind as we worked together to understand our roles.

“In the early years promotion was a huge focus.

Marg Lees.

“So few people had any knowledge of Trade Aid, so our priority was to raise the awareness in the Kāpiti community, of the shop location at Coastlands. People began to realise that Trade Aid wasn’t just any retail store, that it was a social enterprise, a leading Fair Trade organisation that works to improve the lives of artisans and farmers in poor countries.

“Sharing the stories of the positive impact of Trade Aid has had on these communities has been crucial in growing the understanding of Trade Aid.”

Lees, who does a lot on the education front, said locals had a greater awareness of the Trade Aid shop in Coastlands and some understanding of Fair Trade principles.

She was proud of how the shop had evolved.

“Initially, the shop and trust were focused on doing the basics well.

“Now, we are one of the top performing Trade Aid shops New Zealand.

“Shop staff are continually upskilled to meet changing needs.

“They’re very professional and confident in their knowledge of products, the back story of the supply chain, and they provide outstanding customer service.”



