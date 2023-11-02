Steve Manson next to a defibrillator at Kāpiti Golf Club. Photo / David Haxton

Kāpiti Golf Club has had an AED (automated external defibrillator) inside their club for many years, but when no one was working it wasn’t accessible to the public.

Tommy’s Real Estate Kāpiti originally sponsored the AED – which is owned by Wellington Free Ambulance – several years ago, but a few months ago they helped get it moved outside, so anyone can use it.

This means the club doesn’t need to be open for people to use it, and anyone in the area can call 111 to get the code to the AED and use it in an emergency.

“It might not happen tomorrow, but I guarantee at some stage someone will need it,” Tommy’s real estate agent Steve Manson said.

Kāpiti Golf Club’s Paul Minnoch said the AED being outside will make a huge difference, as there are often people walking along the street who may someday need it.

Defibrillator at Kāpiti Golf Club. Photo / David Haxton

And he said the AED is really easy to use too.

Once you have the code, the AED gives you lots of instructions and walks you through how to use it.

“It’s supposed to be almost foolproof.”

Tommy’s, which covers the Greater Wellington region, has been donating to Wellington Free Ambulance since 2018 and aims to donate about $75,000 a year to them.

Wellington Free Ambulance needs to raise $7 million a year to keep the service free, which mainly comes from businesses like Tommy’s.

One event Tommy’s supports is Wellington Free Ambulance’s Onesie Day, which encourages schools, businesses, and individuals to dress in onesies to raise money.

Each year, Tommy’s sets up a fundraising page and raises as much as they can.

Kāpiti Golf Club is located at 104 Valley Rd, Paraparaumu.