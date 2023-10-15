Creative writing workshop attendees (back from left) Lucy Light, Azariah Wallis and Chloe Steenberg, all 9, Zachary Gibson, 10, and Adam Parrish, 11; (front from left) Molly O'Brien, 11, Lila Speight, 12, and author Cloe Willetts.

A children’s creative writing exhibition is running at the Paraparaumu Library, showcasing imaginative short stories and poetry by aspiring young Kāpiti writers.

Literacy lovers aged 9 to 12 attended a 10-week EQ Storytelling Creative and Life Writing Workshop last term, run by local children’s author Cloe Willetts.

As well as teaching creative literacy techniques, the workshop covered character and plot building, along with life writing.

“The workshop included journaling, which is a great way for children to practise emotional expression through the written word,” says Cloe, who received support from Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Creative Communities Scheme.

“Journaling is proven to enhance a person’s mental wellness and if we can teach children this resilience tool at an early age, they can carry it with them for a lifetime.”

Students celebrated their hard work with a small exhibition launch in Paraparaumu Library’s children’s section on Sunday afternoon, sponsored by Kāpiti Pak’nSave, where budding writers read out their short stories and poems.

“In the first week of the workshop, the students were quite shy, but within a few weeks they were well and truly out of their shells and bravely sharing their ideas and writing amongst the group. I was constantly blown away by their talent,” says Cloe, whose children’s book series The Dizzy Waggles is about emotional resilience.

“I loved providing a space for likeminded kids to come together to learn more about literacy, build their confidence, and enjoy being creative. Kāpiti definitely has some talented young writers to keep an eye on!”

Ruth Surrey from the Kāpiti Kindness Trust was in attendance at the exhibition launch to gift student Molly O’Brien, 11, of Paraparaumu School an activity sponsorship to attend Cloe’s next workshop this term.

“Molly worked really hard in the first workshop, going above and beyond after hours to work on her writing,” Cloe says.

“This term she has even gone up a level in her writing at school, which is no surprise because she’s a true talent.”

The exhibition runs for a couple of weeks at Paraparaumu Library on the back wall in the children’s section. To inquire about future creative writing workshops, email cloe@eqstorytelling.com.



