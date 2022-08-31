SeniorNet Kāpiti treasurer Teresa Urutia, left, long-serving member Barry Bailey, and chairwoman Sue Connor. Photo / David Haxton

SeniorNet Kāpiti is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month.

The milestone will be marked by a luncheon at the Anzil restaurant in Lindale.

The charitable organisation, which has an impressive 282 members including 10 honorary members, is focused on helping over-50s with digital technology and keeping them up to date on developments in the industry.

When asked why the organisation was so strong, chairwoman Sue Connor said, "We believe it's in the courses and workshops we offer.

"It's also a friendly environment for seniors to come along and our tutors go through things a little bit slower with them."

Moreover, the group tried to make itself well-known in the community too with open days, advertising in the Kāpiti News, helping out in the community when Covid hit (helping loading vaccine passes on phones), and pivoting with Zoom online sessions and more.

And long-serving member Barry Bailey said, "When you go into a shop and buy a computer or a phone, you get it home, plug it in, and then think 'what do I do next?'.

"SeniorNet Kāpiti has been there to help our age group and get through the knowledge needed."

Importantly, Connor added, "There's no such thing as a stupid question either – the only stupid question is the one you don't ask."

Volunteer tutors take their time to guide participants through the technology involved with desktop computers, tablets through to smartphones.

There are also workshops about managing data, internet banking, avoiding scams, photo editing and applications like Excel, Word and so.

The weekly sessions are held in a friendly environment at the organisation's base in 200 Matai Rd, Raumati Beach.

SeniorNet Kāpiti's base. Photo / David Haxton

The base is a small building, which used to be used by the Red Cross, before it was spared from demolition and taken over by SeniorNet Kāpiti in 2009.

It has been well looked after, and improved inside by the organisation, and features an all-important kitchen to make that important cup of tea or coffee.

And its suite of computers has all been upgraded to new all-in-one models courtesy of a grant.

To find out more about SeniorNet Kāpiti visit www.kapiti.seniornet.nz or phone 04 299 0754 or email kapiti@seniornet.nz.