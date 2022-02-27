Road revocation works in Waikanae including the removal of a stone wall. Photo / David Haxton

Work on transforming the former State Highway 1 from Raumati to Peka Peka into a local road is expected to be completed by the middle of the year.

Extensive work has been carried out so far on the 13.5km roading revocation project including installation of a new shared path, improved cycling and walking facilities, improvements to drainage, kerbs and accessways, widening of some shoulders, streamlined intersections, new lighting, signage, road-markings, roundabouts and signals, and pedestrian safety islands.

"The project is progressing well despite some minor delays," a Fletcher Construction spokesperson said.

"Work is on schedule to be completed mid-year provided that the sourcing and supply of aggregates and other materials is not impacted further by Covid-19."

Work has been divided into various zones, some are complete, others are a work in progress.

A key area outside the Waikanae shops is now underway which has seen the removal of a stone wall created a number of years ago by the late Leon Kiel.

The wall was dismantled and "safely stored as part of the improvement works".

"The intention is for a suitable memorial to be constructed at another location, following engagement with key community people."

Ongoing work along the shopping area, according to Waka Kotahi's website, "included providing a new road layout to suit the traffic movements and lower traffic volumes since the expressway has opened, particularly between Te Moana Rd and Ngaio Rd to improve east-west connectivity, construction of traffic signals at Ngaio Rd to improve safety, enhance connectivity and safety for cyclists and pedestrians, providing a dedicated left-turn lane into Ngaio Rd, retaining the free turn from Te Moana Rd northward".

Overall the project would be "a safer and more resilient corridor, with improved access for people in vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and people using public transport".

"It will be more suitable as a local road, and provide much better connections for local communities."

Before handover Waka Kotahi was working on the section, between Poplar Ave and Peka Peka Link Rd, to:

* strengthen the resilience of the Kāpiti Coast

* ensure the corridor is more accessible for all transport modes

* remains a viable alternative route if the Kāpiti Expressway is closed

* connect communities and key regional areas/facilities where people live, work, and recreate

* create safer journeys through the local network

Extensive consultation with the public and stakeholders was held in 2017/18 by Kāpiti Coast District Council and Waka Kotahi, the spokesperson said.

"This included public meetings, information and engagement booths, breakfast sessions, newspaper and radio advertising, public council meetings and direct engagement with partners and key stakeholders.

"Since construction on the project commenced, Higgins has provided ongoing newspaper advertisements, letterbox drops, one-on-one visits to business owners, newsletters, and presentations to council.

"Personal interactions have been reduced because of Covid-19 but the information lines remained open, and people are able to subscribe to project updates on the Waka Kotahi project page.

"Further community engagement on safer speed limits was held in mid-2021."