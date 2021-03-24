Raumati South School classroom business gives back to charity

With a commercial snow cone machine, from left, Ruby Barber-Kay, Ruby Netley, Maddie McKee and Mia Marais. Photo / David Haxton

A Raumati South School class's snow cone enterprise has been upscaled.

Room four now has a commercial machine to add to their business which will generate more product and cash flow.

Firstly a bit of history.

When the school's Parent Teacher Association (PTA) gave each class $250, room four decided to spend theirs on a snow cone machine.

A snow cone machine turns crushed ice cubes into snow which is scooped into a biodegradable paper cup and coloured syrup is poured over it to create a refreshing treat.

The class bought four machines but soon decided to sell their class-made treats to fellow pupils to keep up with the cost of buying ice and syrups.

Money rolled in and they were able to give back the $250 to the PTA as well as raise money for various charities.

They've already given $1000 to the SPCA, are about to give $500 to the Kāpiti Community Foodbank, and then raise money for Women's Refuge.

The class applied to Paraparaumu Raumati Community Board for a $500 grant which has helped buy an $800 commercial snow cone machine from catering company Bidfood.

It will enable the class to create snow cones at public events such as galas and make more money for charity.

And the new machine speeds up the snowmaking process as well as increasing the quantity.

Two of last year's class pupils, Maddie McKee and Mia Marais, both aged 13, and who now go to Kāpiti College, popped into the class today to officially hand over the machine as well as their chief executive roles to Ruby Barber-Kay and Ruby Netley, both aged 12.

The class also has a snow cone accountant in Eloise Reid and a store manager in Ariana Wallace, both aged 12 too.

"It's just so cool how the money has gone to charity," Maddie said.

"And it's a lot more meaningful," Mia added.

"We're very proud of the class and wish them luck with its ongoing success."

The class is also giving 15 per cent of profits to the PTA.