Chris Mitchell.

Why do you want to be mayor? This council desperately needs to change, and I have the professional and personal experience and skills to achieve this. I will provide the necessary leadership which will achieve much greater engagement with, and respect for, our people and communities. I will lead a group of elected representatives who accept that we, the council, are stewards of our people's money and the community's assets.

What do you believe are the top three issues that need addressing? Firstly, changing the way we do business by addressing the core values above so that people, and their ideas, are welcomed and respected at the council. This change is non-negotiable because without it we cannot achieve anything enduring. Secondly, we have to focus on delivering excellence in all our services — people should expect quality and value for their money. Third, we have to make sure that our assets are fit for the challenges of a changing climate and population growth.

If elected, what do you hope to achieve over the next 3 years? First, an attitudinal and cultural change within the council. I want the council to welcome and respect ideas from all the councillors, from community boards, and from individuals and organisations. They all have much to contribute. Second, I want to adopt standards of excellence and best practice in all our work. These things should be business as usual, but in the current council they will be transformational. Finally, I want the council to be affordable: Constant increases in rates above basic inflation are unfair and unsustainable, and hurt many in our communities whose incomes have remained fixed.

What do you see as the most important attribute you would bring to the council? Wide experience and knowledge of what good local government looks like and what it can offer, particularly when it is increasingly important. Experience in practical leadership — my aspiration as a leader is to help others to succeed, be they councillors or community board members. I believe that I am the best-qualified candidate to lead the council through the changes and challenges which lie ahead.

How will you ensure all voices of the community are heard? Key decisions will not be made until we know what people want or what they think. I would like a committee structure where councillors can specialise in different aspects of council responsibilities, and where we can draw in specialist expertise from within our communities to get stronger decision-making. I want delegations and resources for our community boards so they can deal with and make decisions on the many issues which affect their particular communities.

What do you do to relax? Travel, walk, sometimes run, and read and learn about new things.