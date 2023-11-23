Pyper-Alex Adams in her cadet uniform.

Kāpiti College student Pyper-Alex Adams has been named New Zealand Defence Force’s Cadet of the Year after about four years of rising through the ranks.

Adams, who is 17 years old and a Warrant Officer Class 2 (WO2) in the New Zealand Cadet Forces, has been following in her family’s footsteps - her mother, father, and sister are all part of the oldest youth development organistion in the country.

It was actually Adams’ sister who initially persuaded her to join up, when she was only 13.

“My older sister had joined Cadet Forces and she had been really keen on it,” Adams said.

“I was a really quiet person at school and I liked that it gave me an opportunity to build my confidence. It meant I could make friends and get opportunities for leadership.”

After initially joining the No 49 (District of Kāpiti) Squadron, an outing with her father prompted a transfer to the City of Porirua Cadet Unit where he is the Unit Commander and her mother is the executive officer.

“My dad was in the British Army as a royal engineer. He had joined the unit as an officer because he wanted to try and build up the unit. He was driving down to Porirua and I thought I would come along.”

During her time with her current unit, Adams has worked her way up through the ranks to her position as the unit company sergeant major.

Her Cadet of the Year award citation said she had displayed courage by recognising the needs concerning diversity within the organisation.

She did this by conducting an online survey of the Greater Wellington units to provide a platform for analysis.

“Upon review she had the courage to confront the issues through the chain of command and was subsequently invited to present those findings to the NZCF Command at the National Cadet Unit Commanders’ Conference,” the citation said.

Outside of cadets, Adams has also founded a transgender support group to implement change and recognition for LBGTQI+ students at her school.

Adams, who is just finishing Year 13, attributed her leadership roles at school to her time in Cadet Forces.

“I wouldn’t have been a head student and house captain without cadets.”

Next year she plans to start psychology studies at Victoria University, and plans on staying in cadets so she can join the New Zealand Army after her degree, to become an army psychologist.

“If I was talking to others about cadets, I would tell them about all the friends I made.

“I met my best friends through cadets, and I’ve made so many friends all over the country. These will be people I will know for the rest of my life.”

The New Zealand Cadet Forces is modelled on the New Zealand Defence Force and has existed in various forms since 1864, making it the oldest youth development organisation in the country. The voluntary, uniformed organisation provides military-style leadership, personal development opportunities and adventure-based training to youth aged between 13 and 19 years old. Across its three branches - Navy Cadets, Army Cadets and Air Cadets - the NZCF provides young people with a hands-on, nationally coordinated training programme.



