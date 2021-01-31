Penny Gaylor: Summer fun in Queen Elizabeth Park

Penny Gaylor.

Weekly column by Kāpiti's Greater Wellington Regional Council representative Penny Gaylor.

There is still plenty of summer fun to look forward to in February — and maybe even some summer weather.

QEP Festival — February 28, 10am-2pm

This is a free, family-friendly day out in scenic QEP that's chock-full of activities, with truly something for everyone, including: a scavenger hunt which will take people around the best bits of this massive park; music courtesy of DJ Vinnie who'll be spinning tunes all day; delicious food from a selection of food trucks; and fun festival classics like bouncy castles and face painting (Note: there is a cost for face painting).

The festival is a chance to get to know all of the different groups that operate in the park, and learn from their experiences, such as Kāpiti Stables (why not get up close in person and check out the horses, or the Wellington Tramway Museum — take a ride on a historic Wellington tram through the park, or the Paekakariki surf club.

Greater Wellington Pedal Ready instructors will be leading a 'bike rodeo' for kids, so people are encouraged to bring their own bikes.

People are also encouraged to travel to the festival by bike, taking a gentle and pleasant ride on Te Ara O Whareroa (cycleway linking Paekākāriki and Raumati).

XTERRA — February 13, 6.30am-10pm

XTERRA is a unique off road triathlon, duathlon and trail running experience — there is no other coastal triathlon like it in NZ or indeed the world.

While it's not a Greater Wellington event, but it takes place in QEP and we help to promote it regionally, the event provides a welcome boost to the local economy. Last year it brought 1500 Kiwis and 10 international athletes to the Kapiti coast.

With a "zero waste" mentality, it's a fantastic example of how Greater Wellington can successfully partner with event organisers to benefit the regional economy in a sustainable way.

And of course there are heaps more events happening across the region in February and March. The full listing is available on our website: www.gwsummer.com

At the time of going to print, GWRC had issued an amber alert for toxic algae on Waikanae River.

It is estimated that there is 15-20 per cent cover of toxic algae at Jim Cooke Park and about 5 per cent at Greenway Rd.

Under the amber alert level caution is advised, people should

- check for toxic algae before swimming and avoid if present

- Keep young children from affected reaches

- Keep dogs on leashes and away for algal mats that may have accumulated at the river's edge. Check LAWA for the latest updates.

If you have been in contact with toxic algae and are feeling unwell see you doctor or ring Healthline 0800 611 116. Seek urgent medical attention for anyone with breathing difficulties or convulsions. If you think your dog has swallowed toxic algae, take it to the nearest vet immediately. If you are feeling unwell see you doctor or ring Healthline 0800 611 116.