The team from Paulas Home and Living. Photo / Brett Hayvice

The award-winning Paulas Home and Living, in Paraparaumu, has opened a new outlet store alongside its normal premises.

The newly created space over 500sq m, in a former warehouse, has one-off floor stock items at “amazing prices,” company owner Paula Lynch said.

“Our outlet store is about creating an offering of competitive everyday low-priced value product that still lives up to our famous Paulas quality, but gives our customers something more affordable.

“By expanding our range, hopefully this means that Paulas really is the one-stop place for people to go shopping for any of your home and living furniture and decor needs, no matter what your budget is.”

Paulas Home and Living, at 25 Epiha St, was started in 2008 as a 900sq m BedsRus store, and has grown and expanded year by year to a 3000sq m store, “that we now own entirely all to ourselves”.

Part of the outlet store. Photo / David Haxton

“We have won numerous awards over the years.

“The most notable was the Electra Business of the Year Award in 2021 during Covid. We also won the Electra retail and innovation awards the same year.

“Our success is all due to mostly good luck and madness, but also sheer determination and drive.

“This new outlet store is just another example of our continuous development and growth, and although most people would say we are mad to be expanding in this climate, they are probably right, but we have trialled the outlet concept for the last year and the growth has been huge.

“So to expand the store to create this unique space, I’m sure it will be yet another winner for us.

“I feel proud of what we have achieved and what our customers have enabled us to achieve.”

The new outlet store is at the back of the main store, and separate from the clearance store upstairs.



