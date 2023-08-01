A proud Max Hinds-Brown won the IHC Art Awards. Photo / David Haxton

Max Hinds-Brown is a frequent visitor of Wellington City to Sea Museum.

He’s also an avid artist and draws a lot of inspiration from the museum.

In fact, it was a photo Max took at that museum that became an award-winning painting.

Max, 19, photographed a red chair at the museum, which he was drawn to because he liked the details and the shading on it.

He then used that photo as inspiration and created a painting in his art class at Paraparaumu College based on it, which his teachers and support staff loved so much they encouraged him to enter it in the IHC Art Awards.

Almost 500 people entered the awards, which are an annual showcase of the talent and achievements of people with intellectual difficulties, and Max won.

Award-winning artwork, called The Red Chair, by Max Hinds-Brown.

He attended the award ceremony, which was held at the awards’ pop-up gallery in Willis St, Wellington, with his parents Peter Brown and Jo Hinds-Brown, and his teacher aide Ellen-Jane Gee.

“The judges were very impressed by the detail in Max’s work, particularly the details in the shadows and how he has mastered colour and tone so brilliantly,” Ellen-Jane said.

Max was prompted to say something when accepting the award and, not knowing what to say, he quoted a line from the television show Fireman Sam, “When I order a chair, I expect a chair”, which he said the audience loved.

“I think it was kind of perfect,” said Maria Nicholls, head of supported learning.

He received a first-place certificate, and $5000, which he said he would put towards bills.

“There are bills that have to be paid.”

Some of Max Hinds-Brown's portfolio of artwork. Photo / David Haxton

All of the pieces of artwork were displayed in the pop-up gallery and were available for sale, and any that didn’t sell would be put on Trade Me, with all proceeds going to the artists.

Max’s painting sold pretty quickly, and he pocketed another $145 from that.

The chair painting, which Max said took him over a month to complete, was also used for his level three art portfolio.

The portfolio consists of several paintings, which were also inspired by photos Max took at Wellington City to Sea Museum.

His art teacher and head of art, Nicola Hoddinott, said she’s proud of how far he’s come.

She said when Max started taking art four years ago, his portfolio was inspired by Winnie the Pooh, and his art has come a long way since then.

A pencil sketch by Max Hinds-Brown. Photo / David Haxton

Nicola said the chair painting was very popular among both students and staff, with several staff members wanting to buy it.

“Everyone wanted to buy it.”

Nicola said last year, Max themed his portfolio around his family’s bach at Ferry Lake and did photography.

“They were highly detailed shots of buildings and the landscape.”

She said the college focuses on personal excellence and Max is a good example of that.

“He’s so dedicated and focused.”