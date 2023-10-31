A dance-off spectacle between students and staff at Paraparaumu College is still being excitedly discussed long after the winner was crowned.

The dance-off in the college’s main hall last month pitted a select group of staff and students against each other.

The idea was the brainchild of the college’s extra-curricular arts director Natalie Taiaki, who had seen various staff-versus-student sports games.

With her role to promote the arts, she figured a dance-off could be “really cool”.

The dance-off involved a lot of planning, however.

Once the dance-off got the nod of approval “from the powers that be” she got dance teacher Catherine Reid on board, who created the staff choreography.

Then it was a matter of getting staff involved, which was “a bit of a challenge”.

Paraparaumu College staff dance team. Photo / Kim Kelly

About 20 staff committed to the challenge, which meant a weekly practice over nearly two months.

“The first time we had everyone together was on stage doing the performance.”

The staff routine, which involved some quick costume changes, ranged from country, folk, and disco, to 90s hip-hop and more.

There were two student dances — the Year 13 student leaders, who recreated their student ball dance, and the Year 12 dance class, which already had a disco dance.

The dance-off was held at lunchtime and the hall was “jam-packed”.

“Associate principal Andrea Stonehouse said she had never seen that many students trying to get into an event.

“The kids loved it, and I think they were quite surprised by how good the staff were.”

Year 13 student leaders. Photo / Jack Penman

Outgoing sports director Nick Cooper and incoming sports director Frances Solia were the judges and declared the staff winners.

A video of the dance-off, posted on social media, had generated about 40,000 views.

Asked what she enjoyed about the dance-off, Taiaki said seeing staff from various departments bond was good.

“It was enjoyable just getting together with other people, who you don’t see as much.”

Seeing the reactions from students, which the event was geared towards, was priceless, too.

“It showed them that we’re people and can have fun,” she laughed.



