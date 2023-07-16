A clip-on shared path will be built on the side of the former State Highway 1 Ōtaki River bridge. Photo / David Haxton

A clip-on shared path will be built on the side of the former State Highway 1 Ōtaki River bridge. Photo / David Haxton

Ōtaki residents can expect to see major works on the former State Highway 1 Ōtaki River bridge over the coming months.

Part of the completion works for the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway, a 2.5m-wide clip-on shared path, is to be built on the eastern/upstream side of the bridge.

Waka Kotahi infrastructure delivery regional manager Jetesh Bhula said the project was about ensuring walkers and cyclists had a safe way to cross the bridge.

“Separating walking and cycling paths from the road is the best and safest option as it removes any chance of pedestrians and cyclists being at risk from live traffic lanes.”

It is a substantial project, and it means there must be lane closures on the bridge while work is carried out.

Bhula said the first lane closure will be scheduled for later this month, with the specific dates to be confirmed.

The work will occur on only weekdays between 9am and 4pm.

“Contractors will be surveying the bridge and taking 3D scans of the work area.

“They’ll also be measuring traffic flows to help better prepare for the construction phase, which will begin later this year.

“We will be running stop/go traffic management on the bridge while this work is underway.

“It will mean drivers can expect some short travel delays.”

Full project works won’t begin until at least September, and Bhula said plenty of warning will be given to the community before an official start date.

“This phase will take a lot longer, we’re estimating between four to six months.

“It will also require a full lane closure on the bridge for the project’s duration.

“This is because the project’s scaffolding must be attached to the bridge.

Former State Highway 1 Ōtaki River bridge where a clip-on shared path will be constructed. Photo / David Haxton

“Because of the risk of floods, it can’t be seated in the riverbed.”

Bhula said Waka Kotahi appreciates the project and the restrictions on the bridge will be inconvenient for drivers and residents.

“However, the project will bring significant benefits to Ōtaki and provide a much-needed piece of infrastructure to complement the growing cycling and walking network on the Kāpiti Coast.

“We’d ask the public to bear with us while the project is underway.”

Ōtaki Community Board chairman Cam Butler said while the outcome of the work will provide a safe shared path on the old SH1 Ōtaki River bridge for cyclists and walkers, there is, unfortunately, going to be some pain along the way.

“With the recently opened shared pathway bringing many cyclists to Ōtaki, it has been noted the increased amount trying to get back south along the old SH1 and the intent was always to add a clip-on pathway to the bridge.

“This was not feasible when the route was still SH1 and would have been a disaster to try before the new expressway was opened.”

He said after meeting with Waka Kotahi, the Ōtaki Community Board understands the need to close the southbound lane on the bridge, however, “we were very disappointed at the lack of notice by Waka Kotahi of this project starting and thus the lack of notice for the community as a whole”.

“This is a problem time after time with Waka Kotah,i with Mayor Janet Holborow now directly contacting them to ensure this improves in the future.”



