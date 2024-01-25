The Ōtaki Kite Festival takes place on February 17 and 18.

Seven international kite flyers will be part of the colourful and awe-inspiring upcoming Ōtaki Kite Festival.

“We’re really happy about that because there has been a bit of a lull because of the Covid situation,” event director Kirsty Doyle said.

“From Germany we’ve got Karin Gurezka and Fritz Kiewit, and Petra and Thorsten Schulz, and from Australia is Robert Brassington, and Aneta Zurawski and Peter Carman.”

There’s a lot of national kite flyers including Peter Lynn, and Simon and Lyndall Chisnall from Peter Lynn Kites in Ashburton.

“These guys are a really big deal in the kite flying world.

“It will be Peter’s first time that he’s been to the festival.

“I think he normally does the big international stuff overseas but it just works out that he’s able to come to our one this time.”

Doyle said there was “huge support” from the NZ Kite Flyers Association too.

“Overall there will be over 50 kite flyers involved which is very exciting.”

She said there would be “a lot more stalls and food trucks this year”.

“We will be closing part of the road, along the beachfront, which is something people won’t be aware of yet.

“There’s probably about 150m worth of road that we’re closing essentially from the Ōtaki Surf Club club to just before Tasman Rd.

“We will be filling all of that area with stalls and food vendors.”

Doyle said there would be live local stage entertainment over the two-day festival.

Taiko drummers have performed at the Otaki Kite Festival over the years.

“Our lead band is Elemental. There will also be taiko drummers, Tui, James Stent, and Zeal Kāpiti are putting together the rest of the acts.

“The Shed Project Kāpiti are putting on a performance which is a mix of zumba and singing.”

Another attraction is the Kelly and Co Free Big Dig which is on at 11am both days.

“Everyone gets a Paekākāriki Pops ice block and are in the chance to win two bikes, from Declan Bikes, on both days.

“People dig for a disc. It’s absolute chaos. It happens over about 20 minutes and really stresses me out.”

Doyle said it would the 11th kite festival.

“It has grown year on year. It’s run by the Ōtaki Promotions Group and was originally started by a couple of local ladies.

“The promotions group also puts on a community expo, and a Christmas wonderland, throughout the year, which has grown too.

“The group has a bunch of volunteers and I’m the person who is paid to pull everything together. But trust me, everyone does an awful lot of work.”

Doyle, who thanked Kāpiti Coast District Council for being the major sponsor, encouraged people to come to the festival.

“It’s a really good family day out and it’s free.

“It’s without a doubt the biggest festival in New Zealand, and in fact it could possibly be the biggest free festival in New Zealand. We get in excess of 20,000 people over the weekend.”

The Ōtaki Kite Festival takes place at Ōtaki Beach on Saturday and Sunday, February 17 and 18, 10am to 4pm each day.



