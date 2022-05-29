Janet Holborow.

On Thursday, Greater Wellington Regional Council agreed to fund a report into possible ownership models for the former Perkins Farm land near Paekākāriki. This represents an important step in securing the land for environmental, economic and social benefit. Members of the Wainuiwhenua group and Karl Farrell from Ngāti Haumia were there to speak to the report, and I had the privilege of representing Kāpiti Coast District Council and communicating our support. The decision is not just important for Paekākāriki, but for the whole region.

After the Te Aranui o Te Rangihaeata/Transmission Gully project is fully completed and signed off, about 450ha of land will become surplus. The commitment by Greater Wellington has been the result of years of lobbying, research and consultation, most recently from the Wainuiwhenua group, formed in 2018 to explore options for the land to remain in public ownership. Their vision, including environmental restoration, wetlands, flood protection, housing and energy generation, was put to the community in a consultation document in 2019 with the public showing overwhelming support.

The kaupapa of protecting open spaces around Paekākāriki is not new, with an Open Space Gateway concept becoming part of the Paekākāriki Local Outcomes work in 2005. Around that time a group of Paekākāriki and Raumati residents, including the late Leon Kiel, secured the Whareroa Farm as a recreation and restoration precinct. The Grow Paekākāriki report led by Paul Hughes in 2012 set out options for the future of the surplus Transmission Gully land. The land had been farmed by the Perkins family for over a century and the family fought hard to retain it as one block rather than carving out the land needed for the motorway project.

In 2013, then Mayor Jenny Rowan started a stakeholder group to discuss the future of the land, but this work was difficult to progress with changes within the relevant agencies, and a lack of perception of the urgency of the work. In the meantime, Ngā Uruora, a local restoration group, secured a "right to occupy" and has since carried out restoration work on the land.

Over the next few years, work continued and various models were suggested, but it was in 2018 that things kicked off in earnest with the establishment of the Wainuiwhenua group who commissioned a report from Pete Handford and Ground Truth on the nature and possible uses of the land, carried out consultation with the community and began conversations seriously with Ngāti Toa. Ngāti Haumia ki Paekākāriki is a key partner in the work, and shares similar aspirations for the land, with the project being a major opportunity for strengthening their hapu, as well as other goals such as housing, mahinga Kai and a Marae. KCDC has supported the vision from the start, and has provided funding for staff support for the group while they are in the planning phase.

On Thursday, Greater Wellington agreed to commission a report to "identify one or more pathways for securing the land at Paekākāriki known as Wainuiwhenua in public/iwi

ownership", and agreed to work with Ngāti Toa Rangitira, Ngāti Haumia ki Paekākāriki, KCDC and government agencies to explore feasibility of governance and management options. Thanks to Penny Gaylor and Daran Ponter who helped progress this at regional council.

While this is a small step, it is hugely significant and represents a real commitment to seriously consider how public and/or iwi ownership might look. The release of the land from government ownership will take some time, but it's crucial that steps are in place to make sure plans are prepared for its future.

With Queen Elizabeth Park, Whareroa Farm and Battle Hill Farm Forest Park all neighbouring this land, the opportunity for biodiversity and ecological benefit is enormous. There is also significant potential for a variety of uses, including the possibility of community-owned power generation, with a local group having already made good progress towards a small wind turbine project. There are also some areas suitable for housing in parts of the land, and recreation opportunities.

This project represents a shift away from government agencies disposing of surplus land for maximum profit, and instead encourages a willingness to seize the opportunity that land like this represents.

It also represents the power of community voice working in partnership with iwi, and the determination of local people to make a real difference. We remember Leon Kiel, who had a vision for our open spaces and look forward to future co-operation between the community, iwi and government agencies to pave a way forward so that this land is conserved and managed for the protection of the environment and the benefit of all.