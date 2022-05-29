Penny Gaylor.

Weekly column by Kāpiti's Greater Wellington Regional Council representative Penny Gaylor.

Last week our council unanimously passed recommendations in a paper regarding the land at Paekākāriki known as Wainuiwhenua.

This project represents everything I love about working in local government for my community. It is a project driven by the community, not for individual benefit but for the greater good, developed carefully and in a measured and considered way within the community. Then working in partnership with iwi, Kāpiti Coast District Council and my own GWRC, it is, as I referred to it when moving the recommendations — "the dream team".

And present to council the opportunities to be realised should the land be secured in public/iwi ownership, the issues to be worked through, and to seek approval for the next steps.

In 2014, Waka Kotahi-NZTA purchased about 550ha of hill country surrounding Paekākāriki from the Perkins family under the Public Works Act 1981, for the construction of the Transmission Gully Motorway (TGM). Now that the motorway has been completed, most of this land area (about 450ha) is expected to be declared surplus to NZTA requirements.

Fast forward to last Thursday, and our council passed these two recommendations to secure further work in support of Wainuiwhenua:

1. Approves the commissioning of a technical report to identify one or more pathways for securing the land at Paekākāriki known as "Wainuiwhenua" in public/iwi ownership.

2. Agrees that officers continue to work with Ngāti Toa Rangatira, hapū Ngāti Haumia, the Wainuiwhenua Working Group, Kāpiti Coast District Council, ministers of the Crown, and relevant central government agencies to explore the feasibility of governance and management options relating to Wainuiwhenua.

In 2020, Greater Wellington Regional Council, the Wainuiwhenua Working Group and Greater Wellington's mana whenua partner Ngāti Toa Rangatira began to explore the opportunity to work in partnership to advance their project outcomes.

Potential outcomes include a large area of reforested hill country, restored wetlands and waterways, recreational use of these lands used in association with neighbouring public open space, small areas of social housing, a community-owned wind farm, and strengthened mana whenua of Ngāti Toa and local hapū Ngāti Haumia ki Paekākāriki (Ngāti Haumia).

The analysis of this proposal has three parts: the land at present, the outcomes that could be achieved, and how; and the issues to be worked through.

In 2003, the Paekākāriki catchment was the site of a major flood event with large mud and shingle slides causing significant damage in the village, the Paekākāriki Hill road, main highway and railway line. Over the years since, weather events have become more frequent and intense, a pattern that is expected to continue. Native afforestation, stream and wetland restoration are important nature-based solutions to the impacts of climate change. Through a wide range of restoration measures, GWRC recognises that Wainuiwhenua offers the opportunity to mitigate the impact of flood flows, sequester carbon and to build environmental resilience, protecting the environment, people, and key assets from extreme weather events.

With the bulk of the site comprising hill country, and with its links to Mt Wainui and Queen Elizabeth Park, Wainuiwhenua would enable the development of "mountains to the sea" ecological corridors, to support indigenous biodiversity and ecosystem health. Restoration of streams and wetlands will enhance water quality and restore mahinga kai. There are already substantial voluntary efforts carried out on this land and the surrounding public conservation areas, and these would continue.

Located at the centre of a network of public land, Wainuiwhenua offers the opportunity to both access and enhance a wide range of recreational opportunities close to public transport networks and the intersection of SH1 and SH59. These opportunities are substantial and varied, including hiking, mountain biking, horse riding, and parapenting.

A community-developed wind farm is proposed for one exposed ridge. Investigations have shown the site could accommodate up to five turbines (like the "new" Brooklyn turbine), generating just under 5MW, to be fed through the Paekākāriki sub-station. The concept is strongly supported by the local community.

Should the land be transferred from Crown ownership, the site could be registered in the NZ Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and carbon credits earned from large-scale indigenous revegetation. Most of the steep hill country land is grass covered, so would be eligible for the scheme.

As chairwoman of GWRC's environment committee, this is all music to my ears.

Three years ago, during the last local government elections, the community asked all candidates what they knew about the Wainuiwhenua project, and if they supported it. I recall that without exception everyone supported it. The report last Thursday, and the significant work from GWRC since the last election, was activated from my commitment of support at the last election. And I hope to continue supporting the project from within GWRC beyond the next election.