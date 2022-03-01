Back in 2020 Cr Penny Gaylor visited Kapakapanui School to present a MovinMarch award to Moannatu Tebou who won a $400 MyRide voucher.

Back in 2020 Cr Penny Gaylor visited Kapakapanui School to present a MovinMarch award to Moannatu Tebou who won a $400 MyRide voucher.

Weekly column by Kāpiti's Greater Wellington Regional Council representative Penny Gaylor.

As a regional councillor, I often move agenda items but this week I'm moving Movin' March, a Greater Wellington initiative to get our tamariki moving.

This primary school programme encourages students, Years 1 to 8, to walk and wheel to school.

As well as boosting their physical and mental wellbeing, Movin' March explains the connection between travel choices and bigger picture environmental issues.

Through interactive competitions and resources, the programme also aims to inspire our children to adopt active travel modes for life.

Currently on the Kāpiti Coast, 61 per cent of full primary schools (11 out of 18) are registered for Movin' March. Across the Wellington region the rate is 60 per cent.

Last year, 132 Wellington schools, or 62 per cent, took part in the programme. Let's try to beat last year's total.

To those school boards, teachers and parents not sure about committing; please remember how loudly our tamariki and rangatahi called for change during last year's School Strike for Climate.

Please remember that climate change is not a problem of their making, yet it threatens them most of all.

Helping our children make the right travel choices now will help the leaders of tomorrow make the transport and infrastructure decisions that best protect the environment.

Greater Wellington is aiming for a 30 per cent reduction in transport emissions and a 40 per cent increase in public and active transport modes by 2030. Reaching those goals starts with Movin' March.

Interested schools have until Tuesday March 1 to register by visiting https://schooltravel.gw.govt.nz/movinmarch/