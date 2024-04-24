Laura Daniel.

Some of the country’s top comedians will be performing in Kāpiti as part of the New Zealanad Comedy Festival.

The evening, at the Te Raukura ki Kāpiti performing arts centre in Raumati Beach, will be hosted by the ever-fabulous Laura Daniel.

An award-winning comedian, Laura is best known from her appearances on Taskmaster NZ, Celebrity Treasure Island, 7 Days, Funny Girls and Dancing with the Stars, and as one half of comedy musical icons Two Hearts.

Aotearoa’s favourite American country music and comedy legend Wilson Dixon brings his trademark “deadpan delivery of some of the funniest songs you’ll ever hear” (Timeout, UK), following sell out seasons and numerous awards and nominations across NZ, Australia and the UK, including a coveted Fred Award.

Wilson Dixon sings for laughs.

They’re joined by Celebrity Treasure Island winner James Mustapic, known for his hit TVNZ+ series Abandonment Issues and James Must-a-pic His Mum a Man, and his web series Repressed Memories. James has also appeared on Have You Been Paying Attention? and Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont-Spelling Bee.

James Mustapic.





Joining from Wellington is 2023 Wellington Raw Comedy Quest finalist and 2023 Emerging Pasifika Writer in Residence at Te Herenga Waka, Viki Moananu, and Alayne Dick. Alayne is an award-winning comedian, performer and writer, and was nominated for Best Storytelling at the 2022 Sydney Fringe Festival.

Viki Moananu.

Alayne Dick.

“After a sell-out show last year, we’re pleased to bring an awesome lineup of comedians to Kāpiti for the NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo to give locals on the coast the chance to experience some of the best the festival has to offer,” festival chief executive Lauren Whitney said.

The Details

What: Comedy Fest in Kāpiti

When: Saturday May 18, 7pm

Where: Te Raukura ki Kāpiti, 32 Raumati Rd, Raumati Beach

Tickets: https://www.comedyfestival.co.nz/find-a-show/the-comedy-fest-in-kapiti/



