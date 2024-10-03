Before it dries off, people can expect an unsettled start to the season.

“People may experience wetter weather, but that is not indicative of how the season will go as a whole. This doesn’t mean that every day it will rain, it just means as a whole the trend is unsettled weather.”

He said despite this, the area was expected to have a drier lean with equal chances of rainfall being near normal or below normal.

“We are just reporting on the trends of what we could expect for this upcoming season.”

As we got into November and December there was the potential for dryness, Brandolino said.

“This is from those northeasterlies caused by La Nina. Historically, those heatwaves will create an inviting temperature for swimmers and surfers.”

He said another event that would influence the heat was the ocean temperature.

“We’re currently watching the water temperature and we expect it to be up, meaning it’s hard to get those long and frequent cold snaps. While this means warm weather for us, we have to think about what this will mean for the aquatic life.”

He said the best place to get up-to-date information was Niwa’s Drought Forecast.

To check out the forecast, go to https://shiny.niwa.co.nz/drought-forecast/.