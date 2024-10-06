Ngā Manu’s supervisor Rhys Mills said the raffle will help raise funds for the reserve as well as awareness around the importance of becoming predator-free in New Zealand.

“All proceeds will directly support the conservation and pest management efforts at Ngā Manu Nature Reserve.”

Senior ranger Rhys Mills showing the restoring of permanent wetland from 50 years ago at Ngā Manu.

Mills said Ngā Manu Trust, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, plays a vital role in New Zealand’s conservation by participating in breed-for-release programmes for the country’s most endangered species.

He said the team “works diligently to develop innovative strategies to re-establish endangered native plant species by supporting kiwi, tuatara, kākāriki, kea, whio, pāteke, kāka and several endangered plant populations”.

“Predator-free sanctuaries have finite space to release our iconic native species. Unfenced habitats like Ngā Manu Nature Reserve play an important role in our ecosystem but require ongoing investment in predator control to create safe zones for our native species to thrive.

“What good is a successful breed-for-release programme if there is nowhere to release our native flora and fauna? Pests such as stoats, ferrets, possums, and rats pose a huge threat to our tuatara and kiwi for example, eating their young or precious kiwi eggs, which have a 5% chance of hatching without interference.”

He said the Chatham Islands made sense as a trip location for the prize as the islands are home to some unique and rare birds, such as the karure/kakaruia [black robin], as well as plants, insects and marine life, and, like Ngā Manu, they have a predator-free goal.

“The Chatham Islands Restoration Trust are committed to the main Chatham being free of target predators by 2050 and to see this island thriving with life.”

The raffle is supported by Air Chathams, Chatham Island Tours, and Hotel Chathams, he said, enabling Ngā Manu to offer a great prize that also supports the conservation kaupapa shared by Ngā Manu and the Chatham Islands.

The Chatham Island tour is also open for bookings, with space for a further 22 people to join. Bookings for the tour will also help Ngā Manu, said Mills.

“Ngā Manu will also benefit from a small commission for any direct bookings made for Tour #60, for those who want to be certain not to miss out on the trip of a lifetime. Buy a ticket for your chance to win a bucket-list trip and to support Ngā Manu’s conservation efforts. Everyone benefits, especially our future generations who we plan to show, not tell tales of New Zealand’s endemic species.”

Tickets are on sale now until December 12 and cost $25 per ticket or five for $100. The draw is expected to be at Ngā Manu’s Christmas Party in December and will be overseen by a Justice of the Peace.