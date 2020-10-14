Museum's McLaren 650S Spider Can-Am ready for outing

Mayor K Gurunathan will be turning heads when he tiki tours the district for the Kāpiti Arts Trail.

It's because the Kāpiti mayor will be chauffeured in an eye-catching McLaren 650S Spider Can-Am owned by Southward Car Museum.

It's customary for the museum to drive the mayor and mayoress to venues during the council-organised arts trail.

In previous years older cars have been used; this time the supercar has been chosen.

It will mean mayoress Claire Gurunathan will have to travel in another vehicle.

And the mayor's flexibility will be tested as he gets in and out of the low-slung car.

Southward Car Museum general manager Craig Andrews will drive the mayor to various arts trail venues.

The museum bought the supercar from McLaren, in Auckland, and it now features among the museum's wide-ranging collection.

The supercar was built in England in 2016, by McLaren Special Operations, and is one of only 50 produced.

The year 2016 marked 50 years since McLaren's Can-Am debut racing season.

A factfile by the supercar described the some of its power:

"With a 3.8 litre all aluminium V8 the engine is both compact and lightweight and boosted by two ultra responsive turbochargers delivering 641bhp at 7250rpm.

"The vehicle sprints from 0-100kph in just 3.0 seconds and 0-200kph in an incredible 8.6 seconds with the car reaching a breath-taking 329kph top speed.

"Carbon ceramic brake discs bring the 650S to a standstill from 200kph in just 124 metres.

"Aside from the advanced materials found in the 650S also has sophisticated aerodynamics.

"Sitting flush with the rear bodywork at low speeds the carbon fibre Airbrake quickly extends to reduce stopping distances and adjusts its angle to increase downforce for handling at speed."

The Kāpiti Arts Trail is on November 7 and 8 and November 14 and 15.