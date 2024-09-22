“We received 54 applications from a wide range of very high-quality applicants, which is a good indication of the importance our community places on the provision of suitable affordable housing options for our community,” Edridge said.

He said he was delighted the trust had been able to attract local talent to join as trustees, as they had the best insights into the needs and aspirations of the local community.

Mayor Janet Holborow said the appointments were an exciting step towards implementing the council’s 2022 housing strategy and she was thrilled trustees of such “high calibre” had been attracted to the trust.

“This is great news for people in need of affordable housing, and our district as a whole. All the appointees come with a huge depth of knowledge and experience with diverse backgrounds that will serve the trust and the district well.”

The depth of knowledge and experience across the trustees covers community housing, property management and governance.

Cadman has worked in the community housing sector for 20 years, and is the former chief executive of the Dwell Housing Trust, a board member of the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust, and a trustee of the Newtown Ethical Lending Trust.

Foote has 30 years of experience in property management and as the director/owner of local business Jade Property Management has extensive networks in local communities.

Foster is the territorial director of property and social housing with the Salvation Army. He also has 25 years of experience working in governance and operational roles including Habitat for Humanity.

Grace (Ngāti Toa, Ngāti Raukawa and Te Ātiawa) is the kaiwhakahaere ratonga pakihi business services and community manager of Ngāti Toa community housing provider Te Āhuru Mōwai. She is also a member of the Kāpiti Coast Economic Development Kotahitanga Board.

Hare is an executive adviser and governance professional with two decades of experience in the energy, water, and environmental sectors. She currently serves in multiple governance roles within the infrastructure, environmental stewardship, and non-profit sectors in Aotearoa New Zealand, and is a member of Engineering New Zealand and the New Zealand Institute of Directors.

Holborow said like many parts of New Zealand, Kāpiti is facing significant and growing housing access and affordability issues so “it’s fantastic to find so many people with a personal and professional interest in providing affordable housing here”.





The trust will bring a range of opportunities for the district, she said.

“I see huge opportunities for developing a range of affordable housing options in Kāpiti that will enable people to remain in their communities and live with dignity and appropriate support. Its focus on providing more affordable housing, and not relying on ratepayer subsidies, marries well with council’s legislative mandate to support and plan for the current and future needs of our community.”

The trustees will meet for the first time in September to begin work on establishing their work programme in readiness for the settling of the trust, which is expected before Christmas.