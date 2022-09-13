Some of the team from Kāpiti Community Foodbank. Photo / David Haxton

Kāpiti Community Foodbank has finally moved into its new long-term home.

The food bank, in Hinemoa St, next to Coasters Musical Theatre, was blessed by kaumātua Don Te Maipi on Monday, before officially opening to the public.

The former Kāpiti College classroom has been radically altered for the purposes of the food bank.

A huge amount of work, spearheaded by MenzShed Kāpiti, has gone into the project for many months, not to mention extensive fundraising.

Manager Kerry Lovell said being in one space was "a huge relief".

The food bank had been operating out of a rented building in Rimu Rd but a lot of stock was in a storeroom and shipping container elsewhere, creating a constant juggle.

"We've now got everything under one roof which is huge.

"Everyone, especially MenzShed Kāpiti, has done an incredible job on this building.

"It's reflective of the community spirit and helping each other."

Chairman David Edwards said, "It has been a monumental task all the way through."

It had not been an easy one, with regular hurdles such as building material price rises to resource consents, "but we've got there and we're open debt free".

"It's phenomenal the food bank now has a home so we don't have to move again.

"We thank the community for standing behind us.

"Substantial donations are still rolling in for which we're extremely grateful too."

Lovell said the food bank could now focus on its core task.

"One of the things I'm very grateful for is the teamwork here to help others get food, and to be open and non-judgmental.

"We have a fabulous team here."