Michael O'Leary with a copy of Kōrero nā tangata o Paekākāriki. Photo / David Haxton

The eighth Paekākāriki-related booklet features a number of people who have had a close association with the village.

The booklet, Kōrero nā tangata o Paekākāriki, written by Michael O’Leary, was launched at Finn’s Paekākāriki, today.

O’Leary said 22 people were selected from the very early days to about the 1950s.

Some of the people include warrior chief Ropata Hurumutu, who was a key person in defining boundaries and setting out reserves of the Wainui and Whareroa blocks of land.

Another is Kahe Te Rau-o-te-rangi, who is renowned for her swim from Kāpiti Island to the mainland, with a child strapped to her back, to raise the alarm when Ngāti Toa was attacked by a war party from the south. She was also well known to travellers as she kept in an inn with her husband Jock. Governor George Grey often stayed at the inn.

There’s a bit about Francis Holtom, who built the impressive garage in the Holtom’s Buildings, in Beach Rd.

The Smith family, who farmed a lot of land in the area after the Crown made land available, are featured.

Another section focuses on astute businesswoman Emily Tilley, who was given the privilege of naming St Peter’s Church.

Lots more people are featured in the booklet, which has various photographs and maps.

A small contingent of students from Paekākāriki School attended the launch and were given 20 copies for school use.

Karl Farrell and Pat McDonald next to a historic photo. Photo / David Haxton

O’Leary thanked everyone for their help in creating the booklet, including the Kāpiti Coast District Council, who provided a grant.

The launch also saw the unveiling of the final photo of the historic Paekākāriki display at Finn’s.

The photo shows the Miriona branch of the Māori Women’s Welfare League, in 1973, with a couple of trophies - one for tukutuku work and another for literature.

Unveiling the photo were Karl Farrell and Pat McDonald.

Judith Galtry with her booklet Captain Sanderson: A Visionary Among The Paekākāriki Dunes. Photo / David Haxton

Farrell’s aunty Heeni Smullen is in the photo, holding the Mira Szaszy trophy for literature for the poem Te Wawata.

McDonald is in the middle of the photo, holding the Budge Memorial for tukutuku work (weaved ornamental latticework panels).

The launch also featured the release of a booklet called Captain Sanderson: A Visionary Among the Paekākāriki Dunes, written by Judith Galtry.

The booklet is about Captain Ernest Valentine (Val) Sanderson who was an early pioneer in the conservation of New Zealand’s flora and fauna.

Sanderson, who lived in Pingau St, founded the Forest & Bird Society 100 years ago.