Novelist Katharine Adams will spearhead a book publishing workshop.

Writing a book is one thing, but getting it published is quite another.

Fantasy novelist Katharine Adams, from Paraparaumu Beach, will facilitate a workshop that will discuss various aspects of the publishing journey.

Adams worked in medical imaging until moving to Kāpiti, where she spends her days writing, playing taxi to her children, and making space for just one more book on overflowing shelves.

If she’s not out mountain biking or tramping with her family, she’s often found hiding in the garden, where she says she kills more plants than characters in her stories.

In the first book in her dark and decadent debut fantasy trilogy, Tonight, I Burn, a young witch who burns each night to travel between the realms of life and death, makes a desperate pact to try and save her sister’s life, while navigating a dangerous romance with an ethereal prophecy weaver in one realm and a mysterious lord in the other, and gets drawn into a magical rebellion that could destroy her coven and unravel her soul.

The front cover of Katharine Adams' debut novel.

Tonight, I Burn is published by Moa Press (Hachette Aotearoa), Lothian Children’s (Hachette Australia), Orbit US, Orbit UK, and is set to be translated into French, Spanish, Russian, and Hebrew. Adams is represented by Ernie Chiara at Fuse Literary.

The Kāpiti Writer’s Group is inviting fellow writers along to a workshop titled Path to International Publishing, Navigating the Process.

It will be facilitated by Adams, whose novel released at the end of last year is achieving success and making bestseller lists.

Topics covered will include: how to identify an agent, write the query letter, and the process of publishing.

The Details

What: Book publishing workshop

When: Sunday, March 24 from 2-4pm.

Where: Kāpiti Women’s Centre, 7 Ngahina St, Paraparaumu

Tickets: Spaces are limited and registration is essential. For more information contact Beverley at email: kapitiwritersgroup@gmail.com