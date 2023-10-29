Soon Sook Kim (left) and Adam Church.

Golf open a success

The Summerset Waikanae Kāpiti Open was held on Saturday, and perfect weather and conditions made for a great day.

There were over 80 golfers at Kāpiti Golf Club, and the winners of the first-place prizes of $500 each were Adam Church and Soon Sook Kim.

Church won the men’s gross with 70, just ahead of Zane Wilkins, David James and Zane Streak on 71.

Kāpiti golfers dominated the net division, with Wilkins winning on countback from Warren Herlihy on 68, ahead of five other golfers on 69.

In the women’s category, Kim’s winning score was 85, including the day’s only eagle.

Alana Webb won the net with 71 and Racheal Read won the stableford with 31.

Christmas market

The Ōtaki Christmas Market takes place on December 10 from 10am to 2pm.

“Immerse yourself in the festive spirit and discover a wonderland of gifting options and artisan products that cater to everyone’s tastes,” a market organiser said.

“There is a huge range of delicious food on offer as well as hot brewed tea and coffee and yummy fresh-fruit icecream.”

Spot prizes will be up for grabs, a free crafting table, face painting for a koha, and little ones can get a free photo with Santa between 11am and 1.30pm.

The outdoor market is along the former State Highway 1.

Bookfair proceeds

The Lions Monster Bookfair last month grossed just on $30,000.

Combined Lions Bookfair chairman Peter Cresswell said although the takings were slightly down on last year, they are happy with the outcome.

“We’re not sure if the rain on the day encouraged or discouraged buyers, but there was the usual queue waiting at the door for the 8am opening.

“Combined with taking from the May bookfair, which grossed almost $18,000, we are delighted with what the bookfairs continue to produce for the community.

“And the bookfairs result directly from book donations from the community.”

The net proceeds from the latest bookfair will go to the Nga Manu Vocational Training, Kāpiti Bio-diversity Enrichment Group, Camp Quality, the Kāpiti Coast Community Church, the Lions Skin Screening Bus, Wellington Free Ambulance, the Kenakena School dyslectic support programme, and primary schools in Paraparaumu and Raumati.

Repair cafe

The next Raumati South Repair Cafe is on Sunday, November 19, from 10am-1pm at the Raumati South Memorial Hall, Tennis Court Rd. This is a community-run event where people can bring along broken items for skilled volunteers to fix. The cafe will again make repairs and provide advice for: sewing and mending, electrical, IT troubleshooting, bicycle maintenance, garden tool and knife sharpening, jewellery repairs, sewing machine check, general repairs (try-your-luck).

Missing woman

Police now say a missing woman who paddled out to sea may have been in a single-seat yellow kayak, not a two-seater.

Michaela Leger, 29, of Ōtaki, is yet to be found despite a search by air, land and sea.

She was last seen when she allegedly stole a kayak from a Raumati property and entered the water at Raumati Beach at night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss said police had made extensive inquiries.

“We now believe the kayak had only one seat and want to hear from anyone who saw a single-seater kayak in the days since Saturday, 21 October but did not report it.

“A team of investigators is continuing to follow any lead that may lead us to Michaela.”

Middlemiss said police were concerned for Leger’s safety and were providing support to her whānau.

He asked anyone at beaches along the coast to contact police if they saw a yellow kayak that looked out of place or abandoned.

Police thanked those who had been involved in the search so far including LandSar, Coastguard, Surf Life Saving NZ, the Department of Conservation, and the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

Anyone with information can contact police via 105 and quote file number 231022/0452.