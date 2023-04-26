Part of the Paraparaumu RSA Citizens Parade during Anzac Day.

The qualities that defined the Anzacs over a century ago are still part of today’s world, Kāpiti mayor Janet Holborow said.

Holborow, who addressed a Paraparaumu RSA Citizens Parade service, said the response to helping others during and after Cyclone Gabrielle “brought into sharp focus the ongoing value and relevance of our military, police and fire and emergency services.

“We also saw the qualities that defined the Anzacs more than 100 years ago continue to live in the hearts and actions of all New Zealanders who helped their communities during this time of desperate need.

“We saw this in the way marae, local community board members, surf lifesavers, farming communities, and everyday workers, stepped up to help their friends and neighbours.

“All these individuals and organisations epitomised the Anzac spirit.”

She also acknowledged New Zealand service people worldwide who were responding to challenges including conflict.

“About 200-250 personnel are stationed overseas. These men and women may be spending months away from their families, their homes... while abroad they’ll do the work and forge relationships that will last a lifetime. And we all sincerely hope every service person abroad will return safely.”

She said the Russian invasion of Ukraine would be in the minds of many.

“We’ve seen truly horrific things play out from a distance but for those living on the ground they’re experiencing things many of us couldn’t comprehend.

“While we may not have the capacity or funds to send huge amounts of support, the Government and New Zealand Defence Force have made meaningful contributions with hardware, training and logistics support.

“In December alone 700 Ukrainian recruits completed their basic training in the UK thanks to Kiwi trainers with more efforts under way since then.

“This shows that while unrest and conflict, continue into the 21st century, New Zealanders from across the nation have been remembered.

“We acknowledge and appreciate that. That is why the Anzac spirit is still so relevant today. From the disaster relief at home, to support overseas, we can honour the Anzacs by continuing their example of courage, tenacity, selflessness and community, and to support our wonderful RSAs.”

Major Damian Jaques, representing the New Zealand Defence Force, who is the commander of 163 Battery, said New Zealand service people had served in many countries throughout the years.

“I can see a number of people here wearing medals today, but I can also see a number wearing medals of cherished relatives and friends. It’s important to remember this service however humble it might be.”

Start of the Paraparaumu RSA Citizens Parade.

He recounted “an example of service in what is known as the forgotten war – the Korean War”.

In the lead-up to Anzac Day 1951 New Zealand’s 16th Field Regiment, an artillery unit, as part of the 27th Commonwealth Brigade, were spending a bit of time off-the-line relaxing when “a massive enemy attack of two divisions (20,000) caused the front line to crumble”.

“The Commonwealth Brigade, over just over 2000, was pushed forward to block the attack and stopped the enemy cold.

“In the early hours of Anzac Day, back in 1951, the Kiwi gunners found themselves firing at an intense rate. Over 10,000 rounds fired through the night supporting the desperate defence of the Canadians and Australians. Earlier that morning the enemy attack was broken and they called it off with the loss of over 5000 killed and many more wounded. In contrast, the Commonwealth Brigade lost just over 50 killed and just over 100 wounded.”

Jaques said the service in Paraparaumu was “a powerful demonstration of New Zealanders continued commitment to honouring what these men and women did [throughout the years] and continue to do for New Zealand”.











