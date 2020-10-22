Kāpiti couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

Barry and Karene Lawrence with their wedding photo from 60 years ago.

After 60 years of marriage, Barry and Karene Lawrence still remember to make time to have lunch together each day after first meeting on a blind date.

Married on October 8, 1960, at St Mary's Cathedral in Christchurch, the couple marked their anniversary with two celebrations.

The two residents moved into Bupa Winara Care Home in 2016 and celebrated their special wedding anniversary with morning tea and entertainment at the care home and then had a family gathering where they celebrated with a special high tea.

The celebrations included their three children, seven grandchildren, one great grandchild and their resident friends.

Barry said after the initial blind date of a walk around a park in Christchurch all those years ago, the two drifted apart.

"The first blind date went very well but we lost contact.

"Then a couple of years later I was relieving as a movie projectionist in Ashburton, where Karene lived, and I noticed her take her seat in the cinema.

"I invited her up to the projectionist booth and we sort of took it from there."

The couple worked in various healthcare roles over the years, Barry as an administrator and Karene as a care home caregiver and assistant manager.

These healthcare jobs along with Barry's military service, took them around the country - living in 19 houses at last count.

From Levin to Wellington, Christchurch to Waiheke Island, the couple finally decided to retire in Kāpiti in 2005.

Barry said the secret to a long marriage has been trust, faithfulness and communication.

He said Karene had a talent for cooking and he fondly remembers she always made him one of his favourites.

"She made delicious kidneys on toast, which was my favourite for breakfast."

Now both with health ailments, 82-year-old Barry is in rest home level care and Karene, 81, is in hospital level.

Although the couple have moved around a lot over the past 60 years together, they are now happy staying put.

"We moved around a lot during our married life while raising children, and it's given us a lot of fond memories to look back on."