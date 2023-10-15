Ashley Balejko is ready to tackle the Big Bang Adventure Race. Photo / David Haxton

A teenager is taking on the Big Bang Adventure Race to honour her father and raise money for a charity he believed in.

Ashley Balejko’s father, Ryszard Balejko, 46, died earlier this year from cancer.

He was a technology and outdoor education teacher as well as a guidance counsellor at Kāpiti College.

His death was deeply felt and prompted the college to close for the day so staff and students could attend his funeral.

And it rocked the world of his wife, Kohine, and their children, Ashley, Kelly and Anthony.

Rysz loved the outdoors, especially mountain biking, and was a strong advocate for mental health.

For many years he volunteered his time to help with the annual Big Bang Adventure Race, which takes place in Kāpiti and Horowhenua, and involves teams biking, hiking, navigating and taking on a mystery water challenge.

He would test the course before the competitors took part, to make sure it was safe enough, and helped out during the event with water support and more.

Ashley, 16, has decided to enter the upcoming event with three of Rysz’s mates — Mike Wickens, David Leigh and Todd Spencer — as a way of honouring her father.

The Just Wanna Finish team comprises Ashley Balejko (left), David Leigh, Mike Wickens and Todd Spencer.

“Mike came up with the idea of doing it,” Ashley said.

“He got David and Todd involved, and asked me if I wanted to do it.”

Knowing there would be about six hours of physical endurance involved, the prospect was a bit daunting, so she took her time before committing to the team, which is called Just Wanna Finish.

The team is also fundraising for Gumboot Friday, which the Balejko family are passionate about.

Gumboot Friday is a charity that provides immediate free counselling to anyone under 25.

Not only is Big Bang dedicating the race to Rysz, but is matching the team’s fundraising efforts to a maximum of $5000 plus donations made by competitors when they enter the race.

The family has set up a Givealittle page to raise funds for the charity

Ashley is feeling more confident about the rigours ahead as the team has been doing various training including some navigation courses and mountain biking.

She also has a good fitness base because of her netball and volleyball playing and strength and conditioning work.

And she’s used to being in the great outdoors because Rysz liked to take the family tramping, camping, rafting, mountain biking and orienteering.

She’s looking forward to the challenge and knows her father will be with them in spirit.

“I think he would be happy.

Rysz Balejko loved the outdoors.

“He’s probably going to laugh when we lose our way which is guaranteed.”

Mum Kohine was proud of her daughter.

“It’s cool because she’s honouring her father and doing something he was passionate about.

“It was also nice that Big Bang let us choose the charity, so we chose Gumboot Friday because Rysz was a counsellor at the college.”

Gumboot Friday appeal day is on November 3 and the Big Bang Adventure Race is on November 4.



