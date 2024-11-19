Salas said the council was delighted that Chorus continued to support the community art programme.

“It’s a wonderful way to enhance our district’s streets and provide a canvas for our artists to showcase their work. We also know that the artworks are respected and are an effective way of reducing unwanted graffiti.”

She said the community boards chose the artwork for their area. Each selection was made on the merits of the designs submitted for that area and how well it reflected the theme and the brief of reflecting the people and stories of that location.

Christina Nicol (Ngai Tahu, Ngāti Mamoe) was one of the artists selected.

Her piece, titled Footprint, will be for the cabinet at 25 Riverbank Rd, Ōtaki.

“The footsteps of our past, which can’t be seen, no trace of adventure or time is shown... Invisible footsteps walked through stoned tracks that now have become part of the river. The people who struggled to the unknown places by foot, leaving behind memories and stories which have become our heritage and pride.”

The Paraparaumu Kindergarten’s work was selected for the cabinet at 151 Mazengarb Rd, Paraparaumu.

Ruth Mitchener’s Milk Delivery was selected for 1 Glen Rd, Raumati.

“In the 1930s or so, there used to be milk deliveries by horse-drawn cart in Raumati South. I wanted to bring back a bit of that past vibe of the area with this cabinet design.”

Another of her works, titled Swimming Dogs was selected for 76 Ngārara Rd, Waikanae.

“Being situated between Waikanae pool, which is famous for its dog swimming day at the end of each summer season, and Waikanae Park, which is frequented by perhaps more dog walkers than football players daily, this seemed a prime spot for a bit of doggy art.”

Vincent’s piece called Share the Love was selected for 2 Victor Rd, Raumati.

Salas said Paekākāriki was not included as it only has one cabinet, which is being painted as part of the Paekākāriki community board’s commission of three murals by Miriama Grace-Smith.

Chorus runs the national programme of cabinet art to support local artists and deter graffiti. It pays the artists for the materials and their time, and the council helps Chorus select a design for the cabinets.