Kapiti Art Studio co-ordinator Rebecca Bond, left with Sarah Shaw and Gavin Berry next to the Kapiti Art Studio installation on Cuba St.

The latest art by Kāpiti Art Studio looks at how we all have the same basic needs and wants - connection, physical touch and support, both physical and emotional.

Creating the artwork for the Wellington Sculpture Trust's PARK(ing) Day last month, the art was a visual expression of a space unaffected by Covid-19.

Different to their usual forms of artwork, the group, consisting of 20 artists and led by Rebecca Bond, Sarah Shaw and Gavin Berry, dressed mannequins for the installation on Cuba St.

Artists from Kāpiti Art Studio with decorated mannequins, part of their Wellington Sculpture Trust's PARK(ing) Day installation.

PARK(ing) Day is one day a year when artists and community groups take over the inner-city car parks, challenging us to think about how we can make better use of our public space.

"We created life-sized, realistic mannequins standing in a circle facing each other with their arms entwined and heads resting together in the centre," Rebecca said.

"We want the viewer to see humans touching and interacting in a small space and for it to evoke feelings in them.

"It highlight's the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on us."

Installed in Cuba St for the day, Rebecca said the location of the art was especially important as being in an urban environment with social distancing brings to attention a lack of areas where people can interact.

"The lack of interaction since the Covid-19 pandemic has amplified feelings of isolation, particularly for those who already had barriers to participation in the community like the artists of Kāpiti Art Studio.

"The uncertainty that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused can be minimised if we realise we are not alone."

During the day artworks took the place of parking spaces all down the street which were judged by a panel of three judges.

Wellington Sculpture Trust Park(ing) Day co-judge Mark Hutchins-Pond who is a contemporary art curator for Pataka said, "The Kapiti Art Studio collective described their installation as "a recreation of a remembered space unaffected by Covid".

"Their intention was to highlight the impact of the virus on communities, particularly in the urban environment, where social distancing has literally wrenched friends apart.

"The most interesting societies are full of variety, celebrate differences, and stimulate art-making in many forms.

"This was the society the Kāpiti Art Studio collective recreated: Frozen in a dreamtime before we had to be wary of interacting and enjoying the close company of our fellow human beings.

"A time when we could embrace without reserve, talk and laugh together without masks. A time we all miss."

Rebecca said, "Being part of PARK(ing) day will definitely be a highlight of our year.

"To be involved in something so big that is inclusive and accessible is extremely valuable to us.

"It is super important for the artists of Kāpiti Art Studio to be seen as artists first and foremost and this was definitely achieved.

"Most people thought our mannequins were real and upon doing a double-take they would smile or laugh.

"It was so rewarding that our installation brought laughter and happiness during these challenging times.

"Winning second place was the icing on the cake and we all feel very proud."